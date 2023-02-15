NITTO TIRE DRIVERS WIN THREE RACES DURING 2023 KING OF THE HAMMERS WEEK

Nitto Tire dominates the 2023 King of The Hammers Powered by OPTIMA Batteries with three race wins

CYPRESS, Calif. (Feb. 15, 2023) – Nitto Tire, a leading manufacturer of high-performance tires, had a stellar performance at the Progressive 2023 King of The Hammers Powered by OPTIMA Batteries, winning three races. The event, known for its grueling off-road racing and rock-crawling challenges, was held February 4-11 in Johnson Valley, California.

For the second consecutive year, the top winner for Nitto Tire was Raul Gomez, who won the prestigious Nitto Race of Kings, which brought 104 racers to compete in a grueling race that tested driving skill, endurance and agility. Gomez started the race fourth off the pole and relied on his Nitto Trail Grapplers to keep him in the lead. It was a close finish, with every second of the nearly six-hour and 200-mile race important to winning.

In addition to Gomez’s victory, Nitto Tire had two more wins in the 4WP Everyman Challenge and the Can-Am UTV Hammers Championship. Vaughn Gittin Jr. and Loren Healy won the 4600 class of the 4WP Everyman Challenge for the second consecutive year, while Casey Currie took the top spot in the Can-Am UTV Hammers Championship Open UTV class. All were driving on Nitto tires.

“We are thrilled to have won three races at this year’s King of The Hammers event,” said Nitto Tire Light Truck and Off-Road Brand Manager Chris Corbett. “Our tires were put to the ultimate test in some of the most challenging off-road conditions, and they performed flawlessly. Congratulations to Raul, Vaughn, Loren and Casey for their incredible victories, and thanks to our tire engineers and the entire team for making this possible.”

Nitto Tire has a long history of success in off-road racing, with a reputation for producing high-quality tires that can handle the toughest conditions. The company’s commitment to innovation, performance and safety has made it a favorite among off-road enthusiasts and professional racers alike.

