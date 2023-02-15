Fuel Factory Appoints Bazell Race Fuels Newest Distributor

Murrysville, PA – Fuel Factory, the newest manufacturer of performance fuels appoints Bazell Oil as its newest distribution partner. The agreement comes just a few weeks after the launch of of the versatile product range, covering all disciplines of motorsport.

“Partnering with a great company like Bazell Oil will make Fuel Factory products available to a large group of customers across the Midwest. It’s important that we find the right partners who are capable of servicing our customers at a high level. Being able to combine the experience and professionalism of Mike, Brian and the entire Bazell organization with the Fuel Factory family of performance fuels will allow our customers to have easy access to our product line,” Marc Wesler – Fuel Factory Director of Sales.

“We are very excited to welcome the Fuel Factory and their extensive portfolio of performance fuels to our customers throughout the Midwest. Their racing fuels have been meticulously blended and tested to the strictest standards in the industry. Bazell Race Fuels have always brought the most competitive, consistent, and cost-effective products to our customers. Therefore, adding the Fuel Factory line of products was an easy decision for our team,” Brian Bazell- Bazell Race Fuels Sales Manager.

The entire Fuel Factory portfolio, which covers all forms of motorsports disciplines, is available through Bazell Fuels immediately. For more information about Fuel Factory, please visit www.FuelFactoryUSA.com or contact sales@FuelFactoryusa.com. For more information about the fuels, to become a dealer or place an order, visit www.BazellRaceFuels.com or info@bazellracefuels.com.

About Fuel Factory

Some of us have an unextinguishable fire burning inside us. It ignites us to compete. It inspires us to go for the gap on the last lap. It drives us to push an engine to the ragged edge, just for a few more horsepower. Do you have that fire? We do. And we pour it into every gallon of fuel we sell.

We are performance-driven, built for racers by racers. You won’t find any fluff, add-ons, or snake oil here. We are focused on racing fuel, plain and simple. We want to go fast, we want to win, and we want the same for you. We are Fuel Factory. We are built for speed.

For more information on Fuel Factory, please visit our website at: www.FuelFactoryUSA.com