Waiting for Ages For Your Driving Test? Get An Earlier Date Now

Right now, people of all ages are waiting to take their driving test in the UK that will let them get their full driving licences. Unfortunately, waiting lists are so long that many people end up having to cancel as plans interfere with their test dates. Others just sit patiently waiting for the day to roll around.

During the 2019 – 2020 period, there were 1.6 million practical driving tests completed in the UK. Less than 50% of these resulted in a pass. This is more than just disappointing to the learner driver, it also represents a new long wait to sit the re-test.

And the problem with long waits to take driving tests is determining what to do in the meantime. Do you carry on with expensive lessons, or just wait and hope you don’t get too rusty? Or, do you simply rely on practicing with a family member’s supervision?

Or, is there a way to get your driving test date moved forward?

What is the waiting time for a UK driving test now?

Currently waiting times for most of the country are around 6 months, this was true as of February 2023. Now, when you consider that the average cost of a driving lesson is between £25 and £35, it could be off-putting for someone to continue with lessons for 6 months.

The alternative is to apply for a driving test fairly soon after starting your driving lessons. In the past, it wouldn’t be unusual to have 20 driving lessons or less to pass the test, but things have changed in the last few decades. Theory and practical driving tests are harder to complete, and on average a learner will need 40 to 45 hours of driving lessons, plus more time behind the wheel as practice.

If you find yourself waiting for months then you could find yourself hoping for driving test cancellations, as people get impatient or find other events force them to call off their test date.

Why are driving lessons backlogged?

In a word; Covid. The pandemic meant that driving tests weren’t able to go ahead as they usually did. This led to a huge backlog. During the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of driving tests got canceled due to lockdowns and social restriction rules.

During 2020, and 2021, almost 500,000 driving tests were canceled, and this led to the current waiting times of up to 24 weeks. This has led to other concerns for learner drivers too, including inflated pricing.

Driving instructors can bulk book driving tests, and this has led to some taking advantage of the delays to push the prices up. And potential students are struggling to find driving instructors as the demand is so high now.

Can you get an earlier driving test date?

A driving licence is a necessity in many cases. Especially for those whose career depends on it, or those who live in more remote areas. People who care for elderly parents or have children will find life easier with a vehicle, but the backlog and shortage of driving instructors are making it hard for people to get a licence.

There are plenty of reasons to get a driving licence, such as getting a better job, switching a foreign licence to a UK one, and being able to drive when on holiday overseas. Therefore, the long wait can be frustrating for many learners.

Fortunately, this is possible and could be the difference between you spending a fortune on refresher lessons or being able to get your licence earlier.

How can you get your date moved up?

Due to the backlog of driving tests, a market has sprung up to help learners get early dates and hopefully pass. The simplest way is through automated apps and booking services.

This method involves an app that you download to your mobile device. Once you have registered the app will start searching for earlier driving test dates. You can then choose to select a date that appears or reject it.

Another option is to input your preferred test dates and times and select automatic booking. If a cancellation occurs on those dates, one slot will be booked for you automatically.

The catch is that there will be a fee for booking a canceled driving test, but compared to the price gouging that some instructors are involved in, this may seem like small peanuts.

Summary

You should be confident on the roads before you tackle your driving test, and there are many tips to become a better driver. No one should take on a driving test until they are actually ready for it, especially with the high failure rate.

However, you also don’t want to be waiting months on end until your test date comes around. So, if you cannot wait that long, you can benefit from other learners’ cancellations through certain mobile apps.