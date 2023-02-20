Sheehan En Route to Sebring as 57th Trans Am Season Gets Underway

Bow, New Hampshire – February 20, 2023 – New Hampshire’s Tom Sheehan is set for TA2 action to begin and heads to Florida for the traditional season opener at Sebring International Raceway. The experienced pilot and his LTK Damon Racing team ended the prior year of racing on a promising note and completed a successful test session a few weeks ago.

Tom has been a regular in the Top 10 in TA2, finishing in P9 in the Driver’s Championship in both 2020 and 2021 but he endured a challenging season in 2022 where he also elected not to make the venture out west and over the Rockies for the two races in California. However, after making some key changes to the car in consultation with the Mike Cope organization at the end of 2022, Tom is revved up for the new season.

Just last month Tom Sheehan spent a few days at Sebring with multi-time champion and mentor Chris Dyson. Taking a few laps in the CD Racing TA1 car around the famous course was an experience that stimulated both driver and team.

“It was awesome to get some laps in the CD Racing TA car,” said Sheehan. “The power is really the challenge, management of the loud pedal makes the platform incredibly exciting to drive. The team is stacked with great professionals – what an incredible experience.”

Tom Sheehan has been honored twice by the Trans Am Series, first with the Ironman Award in 2019 for his grit and endurance and then again in September 2020 at Virginia International Raceway when he became the first driver in the history of Trans Am TA2 class racing to make his 100th race start. Since then Tom has notched another 25 starts to make a total of 125 races and the tall, likable New Englander is all set for another season behind the wheel of the distinctive canary yellow No. 97 LTK Insulation Technologies Damon Racing Ford Mustang.

The Sunshine State race is also the first to be sponsored by the new TA2 class sponsor, which will be known as the Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series for this season’s 12 events.

2023 is the 57th Trans Am Series season and it’s being launched at the same track that hosted the first-ever Trans Am race with no fewer than 47 cars scheduled to compete in the TA2 race on Sebring’s famously bumpy 3.74-mile circuit. The action on the track known as “The Birthplace of American Endurance Racing” gets underway for the TA2 competitors on Thursday, February 23 with optional testing sessions both in the morning and in the afternoon. There are practice sessions on Friday with the crucial qualifying session in two groups from 2:00pm on Friday. The TA2 race is over 27 laps at 12:45pm on Saturday, February 25.

There is no terrestrial TV coverage of Trans Am Racing this year but the race will be shown live on YouTube and on the fantastic Trans Am App. Keep up with Trans Am driver Tom Sheehan on social media – Facebook page is Damon Racing; Instagram is TomSheehanTA97 and Twitter follow @TomTA2_97.

