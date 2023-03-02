JD Motorsports and Brand South Africa partner at Las Vegas

GAFFNEY, SC – JD Motorsports proudly announced today an extension of their partnership with Brand South Africa, following the 15 race deal which began in 2022. Brand South Africa will be an associate sponsor on Brennan Poole’s No. 6 Chevrolet entry in the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 4.

Brand South Africa will appear on the rear ¼ panels and deck lid of the No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet, with MACC Door Systems coming on board as the primary sponsor for this race.

“I am so happy to have Brand South Africa on board my Macc Door Systems Chevrolet,” says Brennan Poole, No. 6 JDM Driver. “I know they had a successful campaign with the 6-car last year and I hope to bring them that same success on and off the race track!”

“NASCAR is one of the leading sports in North America in terms of popularity,” says Mudunwazi Baloyi, Brand South Africa’s Country Head for North America. “The sport has live television audiences ranging from 1 – 2 million viewers per race and is home to multiple Fortune 100 & 500 companies. This makes it an ideal marketing platform from which we can promote South Africa, not only as an investment destination but as a country from which to source goods and services as well as for business tourism and leisure.”

“This partnership is one of the drivers behind our work to deliver on our global mandate to strengthen Nation Brand advocacy amongst friends of South Africa and South Africans living abroad,” says Baloyi. “Our diaspora communities play an important role in Nation Brand Reputation management and advocacy efforts internationally. Collaborating in sporting circuits opens up important dialogue and engagement between South Africans all around the world. South Africans are well known all over the world for their drive to perform at their best in their fields.”

The Alsco Uniforms 300 is live on FS1, MRN, and

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) on Saturday, March 4 at 4:30 p.m. EST

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa was established in August 2002 to help create a positive and compelling brand image for South Africa. At that time, the world was unsure about what to think of South Africa, with many different messages being sent out by various sources. This did very little to build the country’s brand and it was evident that to attract tourism and investment there was a need to coordinate marketing initiatives to make them more effective. This led to the creation of Brand South Africa, whose main objective is the marketing of South Africa through the Brand South Africa campaign. There are many benefits to having a consolidated brand image, with the most important being that a consistent Brand South Africa message creates strategic advantages in terms of trade and tourism for the country in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

JD Motorsports

Team Owner, Johnny Davis, first began fielding the No. 4 car in what is now the Xfinity Series in 1983 with Joe Henry Thurman as the driver. From 1983-1985, Davis and Thurman competed in 41 races and put the JD Motorsports name on the map. Although JDM has seen a sharp rise in on-track performance in the past few years, success is nothing new to this team. Years of good drivers and excellent runs have paved the way for what JDM is today. www.teamjdmotorsports.com

A.E. Engine

A.E. Engine is a full-service sports sales, marketing and content creation company. Founded in 2005 by sports publishing and marketing executives, A.E. Engine has earned a reputation for concepting, creating and delivering high-quality, premium content and programming for passionate fans.www.ae-engine.com