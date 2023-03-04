Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Las Vegas Motor Speedway; March 4, 2023

Track; Las Vegas Motor Speedway– Oval (1.5-Miles)

Race: Alsco Uniforms 300; 200 Laps –40/50/110; 300 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; March 4, 2023 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT)

TV: Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and the FOX Sports App

Radio: Performance Racing Network (PRN)- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport; Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview-

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

News and Notes:

Practice; After NASCAR technical inspection on Friday morning, Parker Retzlaff would take to the 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway for a scheduled 20-minute practice session on Friday afternoon. Retzlaff would record a fast lap of 30.904 at 174.735 mph on Lap-8 of his 25-lap session putting him 21st of the 40 cars entered for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Alsco Uniforms 300.

– Starting Position; Immediately after the conclusion of the 20-minute practice session, NXS teams would move into qualifying for the Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300. In 2023, Intermediate sized tracks will use a single-lap of qualifying to determine the starting lineup. Rolling off 23rd to record his lap, Retzlaff would log a 30.348 at 177.936 placing the No. 31 Funkaway Chevrolet Camaro SS 20th fast. Retzlaff will start the Alsco Uniforms 300 outside Row 10 in the 20th position on Saturday.

– Las Vegas Speedway Stats; Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 will mark Retzlaff’s second career race at the 1.5-mile oval. In his debut in 2022, Retzlaff would start in the 27th position and finish in the 21st spot in the finishing order.

Featured Partners

FUNKAWAY; Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FunkAway is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FunkAway allows customers to renew and refresh, rather than throw away. To learn more about FunkAway, visit Funkaway.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook.

Jeb Burton– No. 27 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview-

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

News and Notes:

Practice; After NASCAR technical inspection on Friday morning, Jeb Burton and the No. 27 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet would take to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for a scheduled 20-minute practice session on Friday afternoon. Burton would record a fast lap of 30.990 at 174.250 mph on Lap-3 of his 16-lap session scoring him 24th of the 40 cars entered for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Alsco Uniforms 300.

– Starting Position; After the conclusion of the 20-minute practice session, NXS teams would move into qualifying for the Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300. In 2023, Intermediate sized tracks will use a single-lap of qualifying to determine the starting lineup. Scheduled to take to the track 22nd right in front of his JAR Bommarito Autosport teammate, Burton would lay down a 30.558 at 176.713 placing the No.27 Alsco Chevrolet Camaro SS 24th quick. Burton will start the Alsco Uniforms 300 outside Row 12 in the 24th position on Saturday.

– Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats; Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 will mark Burton’s sixth career start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in NXS competition. In five previous starts (2016, 2021, 2022) Burton holds an average finish of 19.8 with a best of 10th coming in the Spring of 2021.

Featured Partners

Alsco Uniforms; Alsco Uniforms is a fifth-generation family-owned and -operated uniform company founded in 1889 and recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating over 130 years of business, Alsco Uniforms provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe for all kinds of customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries. With more than 180 locations and 20,000 employees, Alsco Uniforms provides laundry rental services to over 355,000 customers in 14 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit Alsco.com to learn more about how Alsco Uniforms is the industry’s best-kept secret.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) Bommarito Autosport is a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito.

Established in 2018, JAR Bommarito Autosport has competed full-time in the NCTS four times earning a team best back-to-back runner-up finishes in the 2020 & 2021 NextEra 250 season opener at Daytona International Speedway with driver Jordan Anderson.

Expanding to the NXS in 2021 the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS would drive to five Top-Five and six Top-10 finishes with various drivers behind the wheel in its first season. 2022 would see the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS claim the team’s first stage win and a runner-up finish while claiming four Top-10’s with driver Myatt Snider.

In 2023, JAR Bommarito Autosport will continue to grow fielding two full-time entries in the NXS; No. 31 for Parker Retzlaff, and No. 27 for Jeb Burton. JAR Bommarito Autosport will also compete in the NCTS with the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado various drivers in select races.