Toyota Racing NXS Post-Race Recap — Las Vegas 3.4.23

NEMECHEK SCORES TOP-10 AT LAS VEGAS

John Hunter Nemechek Continues Strong Start to 2023 Xfinity Season

LAS VEGAS (March 4, 2023) – John Hunter Nemechek was the top-finishing Toyota GR Supra in Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a sixth-place finish. For Nemechek, it’s the third consecutive top-10 result to kick off the 2023 season with finishes of second at Daytona, a win at Auto Club Speedway and today’s top-10 result.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race 3 of 33 – 300 miles, 200 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Austin Hill*

2nd, Justin Allgaier*

3rd, Chandler Smith*

4th, Kyle Busch*

5th, Josh Berry*

6th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

13th, TYLER REDDICK

15th, JOE GRAF JR.

17th, SAMMY SMITH

23rd, KAZ GRALA

38th, JOEY GASE

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK, No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 6th

How was your race overall and what did you struggle with after showing dominance early in the race?

“Probably one of the fastest cars. Just didn’t execute. It’s frustrating, but to come home sixth after a loose wheel, going to the back and driving back up through. Then pitting and going to the back. Just shows the speed and we’ll have to go to Phoenix and put it on them.”

How strong was the car early and did the team make it better for the final green flag run?

“I definitely think we made it even better there at the end. Good notebook race for when we come back here in the fall when it’s a Playoff race so that will be important.”

SAMMY SMITH, No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 17th

How was your race car during the race?

“We got better as we went, but we struggled early and still struggled compared to a lot of cars, but we got better and that’s all that matters. We’ll come back for the Playoff race in the fall. We just have to get better and we’ll go get them in Phoenix.”

