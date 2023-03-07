SPIRE MOTORSPORTS TO FIELD ENTRY FOR CARSON HOCEVAR IN MULTIPLE NASCAR XFINITY SERIES RACES

Michigan Native to Make NXS Debut at Dover Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. (March 7, 2023) – Spire Motorsports announced today it will field an entry in six NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) races in 2023 with Carson Hocevar behind the wheel and Premier Security Solutions as the team’s primary sponsor.

Hocevar, 20, is a veteran of 56 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) starts and will race a Spire Motorsports prepared No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro, beginning with the April 29 A-Game 200 at Dover Motor Speedway.

Kevin “Bono” Manion and Mike Greci will lead the effort with technical support provided by JR Motorsports.

“I am eager to make my Xfinity Series debut for Spire Motorsports with support from JR Motorsports,” said Hocevar “I am very grateful for their partnership and for Premier Security’s belief in me. Together, they are providing me with a fantastic opportunity to grow as a driver and I intend to make the most of it.”

Hocevar made his Truck Series debut August 1, 2019 at Eldora Speedway for Jordan Anderson Racing. Since then, the Portage, Mich., native has collected one pole, 10 top fives and 20 top 10s, including four runner-up efforts. He finished 10th in NCTS points in 2021 and 2022. Hocevar won the famed Winchester 400 super late model race at Winchester (Ind.) Speedway in 2020.

“Premier Security Solutions has supported Carson since his days racing short tracks in the Midwest,” said Premier Security Solutions CEO Dave Forystek. “We continued to support him when he moved up the ladder to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and we are looking forward to seeing him compete at the next level. We are so proud to partner with Spire Motorsports and Chevrolet as Carson makes the leap to the NASCAR Xfinity Series.”

In addition to his NXS debut, Hocevar will also race the No. 77 machine at the following races in 2023:

Charlotte Motor Speedway – May 27

Nashville Superspeedway – June 24

Michigan International Speedway – August 5

Darlington Raceway – September 2

Bristol Motor Speedway – September 15

“Carson Hocevar is a rising talent who earned the opportunity to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “Spire Motorsports prides itself on identifying talented race drivers who are still in the early stages of their career and pairing them with veterans who can help get the most out of that talent. Carson fits the bill perfectly. We’re eager to provide him with the opportunity to showcase his talent and work with Bono, Mike Greci and the group from JR Motorsports.”

Hocevar began racing USAC quarter midgets when he was seven-years-old and went on to amass 79 feature wins and 15 national championships. He has close ties to fellow Michigan driver Johnny Benson Jr., a former NXS and NCTS Champion.

Hocevar earned his first super late model victory at Berlin (Mich.) Raceway at just 13-years-old and went on to win the track’s premier division championship in 2017. He continues to be a regular at some of the nation’s most high-profile pavement super late model races as he continues to pursue NCTS Championship honors for Niece Motorsports.

“Carson Hocevar is a proven winner and has absolutely shown he’s ready for this opportunity,” offered Manion. “I’ve been around the sport a long time and it’s always exciting to work with a young driver like Carson. Dover is definitely a big challenge and one we’ll all embrace.”

“We’re looking forward to supporting Spire Motorsports and Carson for these six Xfinity Series races,” added JR Motorsports Senior Vice President of Motorsports, L.W. Miller. “This is a great opportunity for Carson to take another step up the racing ladder while getting next-level experience with a solid team.”

The A-Game 200 from Dover Motor Speedway will be televised live on FS1 Saturday, April 29 beginning at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The NXS 2023 visit to the Monster Mile will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

