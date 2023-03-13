Search
Truck Series PR

Motor Driven Adventure Apparel Brand Off The Grid Signs on for Second Season with Boyd

By Official Release

Mooresville, NC (March 13, 2023) – Sponsorship and the adventure continues for apparel company, Off The Grid Surplus, as it was announced today they will be back as a supporter of NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Spencer Boyd. Their first primary race of the season will be at the Atlanta Motor Speedway race on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Spencer Boyd commented on the renewal, “I’m humbled that Off The Grid is back on board this year. They were our primary (sponsor) at Phoenix last season, but they know motorsports enthusiasts are all over our great country, so I’m excited to have them at Atlanta to kick off their season with our team. As for their gear, I love their stuff! While our crew shirts look like their Thunderbolt shirt, my go-to are their flannels.”

Off The Grid is the motor-driven adventure brand, built to inspire more connection through adventure. They find retreat in motorized adventure, whether it is off-road racing in a Jeep, camping in Baja or connecting around the campfire. They make functional clothing with this lifestyle always front-of-mind hoping to inspire people to get away and connect with each other, person to person.

“The NASCAR fans are great”, noted founder of Off The Grid Surplus, Josh Patterson. “We’ve seen a great response from them and Spencer is a great fit for our brand. I love the diversity of our customers because they span the high banks of NASCAR tracks to the sand of the desert. We were just at King of Hammers to see those guys battle it out so for us it’s about making clothes for people like us.”

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 18, 2023 airs live on FS1 at 1:00pm ET.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Tyler Carpenter Returns to Niece Motorsports at Bristol Motor Speedway; Partners with Precision Vehicle Logistics
Next article
Zane Smith and the No. 38 Fr8Auctions.com Ford Team

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

My Betting Site

Online Casino

Free Spins No Deposit UK

10 deposit casinos

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category