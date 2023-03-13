Zane Smith and the No. 38 Fr8Auctions.com Ford Team

Fr8 Auctions 208 Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Fr8Auctions.com Ford F-150 team will kickoff the Fr8Auctions.com weekend for Front Row Motorsports (FRM). Smith will compete in Saturday’s Fr8 Auctions 208 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event at the Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway.

The team will arrive to the track Friday morning for technical inspection and qualifying in the afternoon before Saturday’s race.

Saturday’s race will be televised live on FS1 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

COMPETITION NOTES:

Smith and the No. 38 Fr8Auctions.com Ford F-150 team have come out of the gate strong to start the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Smith won at the Daytona International Speedway and finished second to Kyle Busch at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the first two races.

The team has an additional stage win and six playoff points to lead the series.

The team is also atop the regular season points chase by two points.

CREW CHIEF CHRIS LAWSON:

“We wanted to be strong to start the season and we need to continue this start this weekend at Atlanta. The more points we can collect, and especially more playoff points, it will help us later in the season. The best way to do that is to win the race for Fr8 Auctions.”

DRIVER ZANE SMITH:

“This new racing at Atlanta is wild. You are drafting and making moves like Daytona or Talladega. It worked for us at Daytona and hopefully it works again on Saturday.

“We all know at FRM it’s a big weekend for Fr8 Auctions. We’re trying to get them into victory lane at their home track and race.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.