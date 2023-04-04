Flying Lizard Motorsports Celebrates Podium Success at Home Track

SONOMA, Calif., (April 3, 2023) – Flying Lizard Motorsports enjoyed success at their home track of Sonoma Raceway last weekend as the GT America Powered by AWS and the Pirelli GT4 America championships took over the hills of Sonoma, California. The four-race and four-car effort brought the team three podium finishes, giving the team strong momentum heading into the next rounds at NOLA Motorsport Park, April 28-30.

This was a really great weekend overall for us at our home track. We had podiums every day in multiple classes. It was busy running 4 different cars but it shows the strength of our program. Jason is leaving Sonoma with the points lead in the GT4/GTA class, Elias and Andy are also starting the season with solid points. The timing of the full course yellow was unfortunate for them in race two, we brought the car into the pits in the lead and had a shot at the win but still a good finish. Andy also had a good run in the GT3/GTA class and we are looking forward to the next round at NOLA.

GT America

After finishing on the podium for both races of the opening rounds of the GT America championship, points leader Jason Bell came into rounds three and four at Sonoma Raceway with high hopes and a strong momentum. Racing the No. 2 Aston Martin Vantage GT4, he started the first race in fifth position and methodically worked his way up to second place by the checkered flag, keeping his podium streak alive. His strong performance in race one placed him to start the next race from second place and positioned him to again fight within the top three. He bore witness to Rob Holland and Todd Coleman battling it out side-by-side for position and assumed third place when contact between the two removed Holland for contention. Coleman received a penalty for the contact, bringing Bell up to second place. In the final laps, Bell’s Aston Martin suffered contact, resulting in a DNF result.

Elias Sabo and the No. 8 Aston Martin Vantage GT4 started the opening race in fifth place, and though his position fluctuated throughout the race, he fought hard and held position throughout the race finishing fifth at Sonoma Raceway. He started race two from sixth place, and climbed his way up to race behind teammate Bell as he raced in second place. Bell’s troubles in the final laps moved Sabo up to second place, earning him his first podium of the weekend.

Andy Wilzoch began race one from tenth overall, gaining two positions in the opening minutes of the race. He and the No. 460 Porsche 911 GT3 R finished in eighth place, after a clean, strong performance. In race two, he started the second event from the rear of the field, but methodically worked his way through the GT4 traffic to catch the rear of the GT field. He finished ninth after a strong charge forward in the 40-minute race.

GT4 America

Elias Sabo and Andy Lee’s No. 8 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 was the sole Lizard entry in the two-driver, 60-minute series. The duo kicked off round one of the 2023 championship with a third-place finish in race one, gaining valuable championship points. Sabo started the opening race in seventh, gaining four overall positions on the start. The race was littered with cautions, but Andy Lee took over for the final half of the race under green flag conditions and finished the race in third.

In race two, Andy Lee started the race from fifth in the Pro/Am class and enjoyed a spicy stint of packed GT4 racing. With a good handing car and solid driving by Lee, he moved up to second place overall. A series of cautions moved the mandatory pit window, keeping Lee out longer than normally required over the course of the 60-minute race. He finished his stint in the lead, but race two immediately went back to full course caution as Sabo took over the car and joined the race. The unfortunately-timed yellow came out with 13 minutes remaining, finishing the race under caution. Never having the chance to race under green conditions, Sabo finished in a frustrating fifth place.

Flying Lizard Motorsports continues to lead the GT4 class standings in GT America, with a 21-point lead over Chouest Povoledo Racing.

Up Next

The next rounds of the two championships will take place at NOLA Motorsport Park in New Orleans, April 28 to 30.

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Based out of Sonoma, California, Flying Lizard Motorsports is one of the most iconic sports car teams in motorsports, having celebrated ten driver and team championships, as well as competed internationally at the 24 Hours of Le Mans eight times.

The Lizards burst on the American Le Mans Series scene in 2004, competing in the GT class until 2012. In 2013, the team moved to the GTC class, still competing in legendary events such as the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Daytona. In 2014, the team expanded its program to include running two Audi R8 LMS in the TUDOR Championship, and in 2015, again expanded the program to include two Porsches in Porsche Club racing. Flying Lizard closed out the season with a dominating win at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill with Toyo Tires, a win they repeated in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The 2020 season proved the team’s most successful to date, earning four titles in the GT4 America championship. Flying Lizard Motorsports has proven to be a championship contender no matter the race series or race car. For more information, visit lizardms.com.

