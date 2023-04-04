Food City, Procter & Gamble, Gain, and Tide Clean-up at Bristol with Kaulig Racing

LEXINGTON, N.C. (Tuesday, April 4, 2023) – Food City announced today that the supermarket retailer will partner with Kaulig Racing and Procter & Gamble laundry detergent brands, Gain and Tide, as the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) returns to dirt for the third-consecutive Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 9.

The freshness of Gain and the power of Tide go head-to-head, as Procter & Gamble and Food City serve as the primary sponsor for Kaulig Racing’s Nos. 16 and 31 cars. Gain’s bright green-and-orange color palette and “Smell Ya Later” design will be on board AJ Allmendinger’s No. 16 Chevrolet. while Tide’s recognizable logo, the distinctive orange-and-yellow bullseye, is on board the No. 31 Chevrolet piloted by Justin Haley. The design includes a nod to Tide’s rich NASCAR history. The duo will look to “Fight Dirty!” together as the series embarks on the dirt surface.

Bristol Motor Speedway has been transformed from a high-banked concrete oval into a premier dirt racing arena for the third-consecutive running of the Food City Dirt Race. This is only the third time that the Cup Series has been featured on dirt since 1970.

For the second time in NASCAR’s modern era (1972-present) and only the 13th time in history, the NCS will race on Easter Sunday. Of the 12 previous Easter races, six were also held on dirt tracks.

“Food City is proud to team up with Kaulig Racing and Procter & Gamble for this great partnership that pairs two iconic brands – Gain & Tide, along with Kaulig Racing’s two seasoned drivers – Haley and Allmendinger for the running of the third-annual Food City Dirt Race,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

The Food City Dirt Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway will be broadcast live on FOX on Sunday, April 9 at 7:00 p.m. ET, as well as the Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.



About Food City:

Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, Food City is a local, family-owned company operating 150 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia, and Alabama. The company serves as the title sponsor of the spring Cup Series Food City Dirt Race and fall Food City 300 Xfinity race. Celebrating more than 30 years of racing, Food City is Bristol Motor Speedway’s longest running sponsor and the second longest in NASCAR Motorsports.

About Kaulig Racing:

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup that will be announced at a later date, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.