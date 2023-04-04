NASCAR HALL OF FAME AND TEAM PENSKE UNVEIL 19TH CAR IN ‘GLORY ROAD: 75 YEARS’ EXHIBIT

Daytona 500-Winning Discount Tire Ford Mustang Becomes First Next Gen Car in NASCAR Hall of Fame Display

CHARLOTTE, NC (April 4, 2023) — The NASCAR Hall of Fame and Team Penske today announced that the 2022 DAYTONA 500-winning No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang is joining the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s ‘Glory Road: 75 Years’ exhibit. Proudly positioned at the front of the popular Glory Road display inside the NASCAR Hall of Fame, the Discount Tire Ford Mustang becomes the 19th and final car to join the fifth generation of the must-see exhibit. With 33 degrees of banking and featuring some of the most significant vehicles in NASCAR history displayed on the Glory Road “track,” the exhibit expands to 19 cars in 2023 for the first time in its history.

On Tuesday, Austin Cindric, driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford Mustang, joined Winston Kelley, Executive Director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Michael Nelson, President of NASCAR Operations for Team Penske, and Tom Williams, Executive Vice President and Chief Experience Officer for Discount Tire, to reveal the newest addition to ‘Glory Road: 75 Years.’

“It’s surreal to see a car with my name on it in the NASCAR Hall of Fame,” said Cindric, the 2022 DAYTONA 500 Champion and the reigning NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year. “Winning the DAYTONA 500 is an amazing achievement for me, our team and our partners. So, to say this car is important to us, is an understatement. I know it will be in great hands. There’s a lot of history in that place. I’m proud to have it on display as part of the experience.”

‘Glory Road: 75 Years’ features a diverse display of historical machines that pays tribute to the people, cars and moments that have helped shaped NASCAR racing from its formative years to the current era, spanning the sport’s first 75 years. The addition of the Ford Mustang that Cindric drove to victory in last year’s DAYTONA 500 marks the first car from the Next Gen era to be featured in the display at the Hall of Fame.

“As the league celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, our team is proud to play a part in that history,” said Michael Nelson, President of NASCAR Operations for Team Penske. “When I look at all the cars on ‘Glory Road’ and I see the No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang, it’s a reminder of our team’s hard work and the success that comes from their effort and dedication.”

Cindric’s historic victory – the first-ever by a rookie racer in the DAYTONA 500 – came in just his eighth start in NASCAR’s premier series. The win also serves as a key highlight of the partnership between Team Penske and Discount Tire, as the two organizations celebrate their 14th year together in 2023.

“It’s exciting to be here with Austin (Cindric) and the No. 2 Team Penske crew as we’re reunited with the DAYTONA 500-winning Discount Tire Ford Mustang to see it become a true part of NASCAR history,” said Tom Williams, Executive Vice President and Chief Experience Officer at Discount Tire. “We’ve enjoyed 36 wins and five Championships with Team Penske, and we look forward to achieving more milestones together in the seasons to come.”

Fans can view the Discount Tire Ford Mustang on display in ‘Glory Road: 75 Years’ during regular business hours at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 600 major race wins, over 670 pole positions and 43 championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 57-year history, the team has also earned 18 Indianapolis 500 victories, three Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win, victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring, along with a win in Australia’s legendary Bathurst 1000 race. In 2023, Team Penske competes in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the NASCAR Cup Series under the “Team Penske” banner. With a new global partnership, Porsche Penske Motorsport will also compete in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the World Endurance Championship this season. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.

About NASCAR Hall of Fame

Located in Uptown Charlotte, North Carolina, the NASCAR Hall of Fame is an interactive, entertainment attraction honoring the history and heritage of NASCAR. The high-tech venue, designed to educate and entertain race fans and non-fans alike, includes artifacts, hands-on exhibits, a 278-person state-of-the-art theater, Hall of Honor, Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant and the NASCAR Hall of Fame Gear Shop. Opened on May 11, 2010, the NASCAR Hall of Fame is owned by the City of Charlotte, licensed by NASCAR and operated by the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority. For more information, visit nascarhall.com.