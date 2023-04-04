Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Team Bristol Dirt Competition Notes

Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Team

Bristol Motor Speedway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Michael McDowell and the Love’s Travel Stops Ford team head to the dirt covered Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend.

The race will be the only dirt race of the season for the NASCAR Cup Series.

The team is coming off its first top-10 this past weekend and has moved up to 18th in the championship standings.

The race is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. ET Easter Sunday on FOX.

COMPETITION NOTES:

McDowell has been underappreciated on the dirt at Bristol. While other drivers with dirt backgrounds get the hype, McDowell has finishes of 12th and ninth on the dirt at Bristol.

The team has another great opportunity for a top-10 this Sunday.

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“This past weekend’s finish was huge for us. It was our first top-10 of the season. We can use the momentum because Bristol can be a tough race to prepare for. I am confident that our No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops team can get another top-10, but we’ll have to work hard. This is a tough race, but Michael has shown he is good there.”

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“It has become a challenge, but one that I enjoy. I just work hard at it and that has paid off. It has been fun and we can have another great night. You just have to let the car, the race, and the track come to you. You really race that more than the competitors.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.