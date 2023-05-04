TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Kansas Speedway

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

AdventHealth 400

Kansas Speedway

Kansas City, Kansas

May 7, 2023

HEADING TO THE HEARTLAND

The 1.5-mile tri-oval of Kansas Speedway is set to host NASCAR’s first trip to the Midwest of the 2023 season this weekend. One of the newest ovals on the circuit, the Kansas-based venue entered the NASCAR scene in 2001 and has since hosted 34 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) events.

The upcoming weekend will mark the first of two appearances by the NCS and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) at Kansas Speedway this season. While absent from this trip to heartland, the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) will take on the Kansas oval in September when the track will host all three NASCAR national touring series for a playoff tripleheader race weekend.



GORDON, CHEVROLET FIRST NCS WINNERS AT KANSAS

Chevrolet was the first manufacturer to make its way to victory lane at Kansas Speedway in NASCAR’s premier series courtesy of Jeff Gordon, who drove his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Monte Carlo to the win in the series’ debut at the track in September 2001. The career Chevrolet driver made it back-to-back trips to victory lane when the series returned to the Kansas oval one year later. To-date, Gordon is one of only four drivers in series’ history to post consecutive wins at the track.

Heading into Sunday’s AdventHealth 400, Chevrolet leads the NASCAR Cup Series with 13 victories. Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson drove Chevrolet to its most recent NCS win at Kansas Speedway in October 2021 – a win that took the Chevrolet driver one step closer to his first career championship title in NASCAR’s premier series. The victory also marked the second time that season that Larson won three-consecutive races – a feat that hadn’t been accomplished since Dale Earnhardt Sr. set the record in 1987.

MILE-AND-A-HALF MOMENTUM

Kansas Speedway will mark the NASCAR Cup Series’ third race on a 1.5-mile track this season. Chevrolet put an early checkmark in the win category for the intermediate-style ovals when the series’ trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March saw William Byron take the win and a playoff berth. Byron was accompanied by his Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson (second) and Alex Bowman (third) for the Bowtie brand’s second consecutive podium sweep in the series’ first three points-paying shows.

Since the Next Gen vehicles were debuted in NASCAR’s premier series at the beginning of the 2022 season, the Camaro ZL1 has collected a series-best six victories in 11 points-paying NCS races held on 1.5-mile tracks:

· Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Alex Bowman (March 6. 2022)

· Atlanta Motor Speedway – William Byron (March 20, 2022)

· Atlanta Motor Speedway – Chase Elliott (July 10, 2022)

· Texas Motor Speedway – Tyler Reddick (September 25, 2022)

· Homestead-Miami Speedway – Kyle Larson (October 23, 2022)

· Las Vegas Motor Speedway – William Byron (March 5, 2023)

Three of those victories were accompanied by a podium sweep by Team Chevy drivers including twice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (March 2022 and March 2023) and at Homestead-Miami Speedway (October 2022). In fact, the manufacturer took it one step further at the Southern Florida oval with Larson leading the Bowtie brigade to a one-two-three-four finish – with four different Chevrolet teams represented in the top four.



LOOKING BACK ON NCTS AT KANSAS

When Kansas Speedway was introduced to the NASCAR circuit, Chevrolet got a similar start at the track in both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with the manufacturer going down in history as the inaugural winners in both series.

The Kansas oval became a special piece of history in the Hendrick family when Ricky Hendrick drove the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado to the win in the NCTS’ debut at the track in July 2001 – also marking the driver’s first career win in the series. To date, the Bowtie brand has collected wins in eight of the 25 NCTS races held Kansas Speedway. The manufacturer’s most recent triumph came from Brett Moffitt and the No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet team in October 2020. The first time the track hosted a playoff race for the series, Moffitt’s victory secured the team’s spot in the title race that season.

SILVERADO RST THREE-FOR-THREE ON 1.5-MILE TRACKS IN 2023

Chevrolet is the only manufacturer to be triumphant on 1.5-mile tracks in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series this season. The series has taken on three different mile-and-a-half circuits in 2023, each ending with a monumental victory by a driver from a different Chevrolet team.

Kyle Busch at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (March 3, 2023) – Just five days after scoring his first win with Richard Childress Racing at Auto Club Speedway, the hometown hero drove his No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) Silverado RST to a dominating win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – extending his own series’ win record to 63 career NCTS wins. While already claiming the title as the winningest driver in the series, the victory was KBM’s first win under the Chevrolet banner since transitioning to the manufacturer at the beginning of the season.

Christian Eckes at Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 18, 2023) – Christian Eckes took McAnally-Hilgemann Racing to the organization’s first NCTS victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The victory was Eckes’ second career NCTS victory, but his first since joining the Chevrolet camp at the beginning of the season.

Carson Hocevar at Texas Motor Speedway (April 1, 2023) – Carson Hocevar drove the No. 42 Niece Motorsports Silverado RST to his first career NCTS win at Texas Motor Speedway. The victory came in the 20-year-old Michigan native’s third full-time season in the series. The Team Chevy driver came close to his first NCTS victory on a handful of occasions. In his 59 career NCTS starts that led to the victory, Hocevar had collected 11 career top-fives, four of which were runner-up finishes.



GMS RACING, ENFINGER TO CARRY CHEVY MILITARY APPRECIATION LIVERY AT KANSAS

In Saturday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway, Grant Enfinger’s No. 23 GMS Racing Silverado RST will sport a special patriotic paint scheme featuring Chevrolet’s Military Appreciation Program. GMS Racing’s partnership with Chevrolet to promote the initiative comes in the series’ first race during Military Appreciation Month.

“We are proud to partner with GMS Racing to feature Chevrolet’s Military Appreciation Program on Grant Enfinger’s No. 23 Silverado RST at Kansas Speedway,” said Steve Majoros, Chevrolet CMO . “General Motors has supported the U.S. military for more than 100 years and we take tremendous pride in giving back to those who serve and sacrifice for our country. We look forward to continuing to honor and celebrate U.S. service members and their families throughout Military Appreciation Month.”

Since GMS Racing was formed in 2012, the organization has recorded 42 wins and two championships (2016 and 2020) in the NCTS – all in partnership with Chevrolet.

“It is so cool to see the commitment that everybody at General Motors and Chevrolet have in supporting our military,” said Enfinger. “I have the utmost respect for the men and women of our armed forces and am glad to hear about the program that Chevy has to offer for those individuals. They are a huge factor in our team’s success, and I’m happy to run this special paint scheme for them in Kansas. We have had some decent runs at that racetrack in the past, so I am optimistic that we can have a good race for everyone this time around.”

About Chevrolet’s Military Appreciation Program: Recognizing your commitment with one of our own. The men and women of the U.S. Military are devoted to giving their all in the line of duty. In recognition of this bravery, the GM Military Appreciation offer is our promise to give service members the special offer they deserve. The special offer on eligible, new vehicles is available to the following: Active Duty members, Reservists, National Guard members, all Veterans and Retirees of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard and their sponsored spouse. To learn more about the program, visit www.GMMilitaryAppreciation.com.

BOWTIE BULLETS:

· Active Chevrolet drivers with a NASCAR Cup Series win at Kansas Speedway:

Kyle Busch – 2 (2021, 2016)

Kyle Larson – 1 (2021)

Chase Elliott – 1 (2018)

· In 34 NASCAR Cup Series races at Kansas Speedway, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 13 victories and 12 poles.

· Career Chevrolet driver Jeff Gordon is among the five drivers tied for the most NASCAR Cup Series wins (three) at Kansas Speedway.

· Only four drivers in NASCAR Cup Series history have captured consecutive wins at Kansas Speedway, one of which being career Chevrolet driver Jeff Gordon. The NASCAR Hall of Famer drove the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to the win in the series’ first two races at the track (2001, 2002).

· Chevrolet won the inaugural race at Kansas Speedway in both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, courtesy of Jeff Gordon (NCS – September 2001) and Ricky Hendrick (NCTS – July 2001).

· Chevrolet is the only manufacturer to score a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win on a 1.5-mile track this season – recorded from drivers from three different Chevrolet teams (Kyle Busch, No. 51 KBM Silverado RST, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway; Christian Eckes, No. 19 McAnally-Hilgemann Silverado RST, at Atlanta Motor Speedway; and Carson Hocevar, No. 42 Niece Motorsports Silverado RST, at Texas Motor Speedway).

· Only three drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series are repeat winners this season, all coming from Team Chevy (William Byron – Las Vegas & Phoenix; Kyle Larson – Richmond & Martinsville; Kyle Busch – Auto Club and Talladega).

· In 11 points-paying NASCAR Cup Series race this season, Chevrolet continues to lead the series in wins (seven), top-fives (25), top-10s (46), stage wins (13) and laps led (1,509).

· Chevrolet’s series-leading seven NASCAR Cup Series wins this season have been recorded by drivers from three different Chevrolet teams: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (JTG Daugherty Racing), Kyle Busch (Richard Childress Racing), William Byron and Kyle Larson (Hendrick Motorsports).

· Chevrolet drivers have recorded 13 of the 22 NASCAR Cup Series stage wins this season: William Byron (six; series-leading), Ross Chastain (four), Kyle Larson (two) and Chase Elliott (one).

· Chevrolet continues to sit atop the manufacturer points standings in all three NASCAR national series, leading by 35 points in the NASCAR Cup Series, 28 points in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and four points in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

· With its 41 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer’s Championships, 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver’s Championships, and 840 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title of winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.

﻿Tune In:

· NASCAR Cup Series – AdventHealth 400; 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 7

(FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)

· NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series – Heart of America 200; 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 6

(FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)



QUOTABLE QUOTES:

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 ADVENTHEALTH CAMARO ZL1

Talk a little bit about your Kansas weekend and what you’re doing away from the track.

“I like coming to Kansas. It’s a big weekend for AdventHealth and we are doing a lot of activities in the market with the school visit and the track walk. I enjoy leaving the race markets we go to in a better place. We are usually only in market for a couple of days but it’s cool to see the effort AdventHealth puts in to create events for the community. It’s fun for me to get out and meet different people and hopefully make an impact. It will be neat to have Journey Brown with me. He will get to see some of stuff we do as racecar drivers away from the track and the shop.”

How does it feel to be the points leader?

“It’s good to be the points leader but we still have a long way to go until we get to the playoffs. So much can change between now and then. My guys are focused and that’s what I really like about them. They are very steady and don’t get rattled, they’re very calm and us leading the points doesn’t change them. They still always have a solid plan and focus on executing. It would be awesome to get a win this weekend though for many reasons. Obviously it’s very helpful for the playoffs, but it would also be great to take the AdventHealth car to victory lane.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BETMGM CAMARO ZL1

How will you attack Kansas Speedway on Sunday?

“I’m looking forward to Kansas Speedway in the No. 3 BetMGM Chevrolet. We had a tough couple of races, and we have to get the momentum going in the right direction. I think Kansas is the place we can change our luck; I’ve had a few good races here in the past. Kansas is a big fast track and running up to the fence is key. My RCR team has worked really hard on the mile-and-a-half program, and I’ve spent a lot of time on the sim to prepare. I’m excited to see what both of our teams can do in Kansas.”

How is Kansas unique compared to some of the other 1.5-mile tracks?

“Kansas Speedway has done a really good job with their banking. There’s a line right up by the fence that has a little extra grip. There’s an angle up there that I don’t think many tracks have figured out yet, but Kansas got it right. You can run from top to bottom there. The bottom groove is the preferred groove at the beginning, but it becomes too tight to try and run around there in turns one and two sometimes depending on what the balance of your race car is. I’ve enjoyed that track a lot ever since they repaved it. I wish every track could do as good as a job as Kansas has with repaves.”

KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

Larson on racing at Kansas Speedway:

“I always enjoy visiting Kansas Speedway to race. I’ve had some good fortune there and hope to have some again. The No. 5 team has brought fast race cars to the track almost every weekend this season and I know this weekend won’t be any different. (I’m) hoping we can turn our luck around in Kansas.”

CLIFF DANIELS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO

Daniels on preparing for Kansas:

“Kansas (Speedway) has been a good track for us. We enjoy going there and for whatever reason we’ve been able to have some good runs over the past couple of years together. It’s a tough place, but it’s one that we enjoy and Kyle (Larson) has a good knack for. (We) are certainly going to do our homework and try to put our best foot forward for this weekend.”

KYLE BUSCH, NO. 8 CHEDDAR’S SCRATCH KITCHEN CAMARO ZL1

What makes Kansas so different than the other mile-and-a-half racetracks?

“The Kansas mile-and-a half is similar to Las Vegas and the old Chicagoland Speedway but they all definitely have their differences. To me Kansas is unique because it has the progressive banking now but it’s also still in the D shape. It has similarities to Homestead a little bit, but it’s definitely come on as the last few years have gone by where you venture up towards the wall and the wall pretty much becomes the primary lane that you choose to run in. You can make a little bit of time in the lower lane, but it’s only for a lap or two that you can do that and then you better figure out a way back up in the line.”

Is Kansas temperature sensitive track?

“Kansas to me is not necessarily a temperature sensitive racetrack. It’s more of a rubber sensitive racetrack. I remember going there a few years ago with Trucks and the ARCA cars ran before us and it was super, super slick wherever the ARCA cars ran. And then when we ventured outside of that rubber it seemed to have normal grip again. That can definitely be tricky.”

You won at Kansas in 2021 after leading just 20 laps. How rewarding was that victory?

“Being able to win there back in 2021 was good. Kansas was a huge negative place for me for a long time. We just did not run well there at all. It was really, really a struggle for me. On the old pavement it was a struggle and then when it got repaved it was a struggle. It wasn’t until it was about five years after the repave that it really started to come in for me. As of late though it’s been good. Winning there was good, beating Kevin Harvick when he was super, super strong I think back in 2016 and then winning again there in ‘21 was also special.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 UNIFIRST CAMARO ZL1

Elliott on his first 1.5-mile start this season:

“I feel like our performance on mile-and-a-half tracks last season was kind of hit or miss and this weekend is my first chance to see what kind of progress we’ve made. Missing Las Vegas, I think, has kind of put me behind the eight ball a little bit, but we’ve been working hard to prepare for Kansas (Speedway) and Hendrick Motorsports as a whole has been pretty strong on a lot of different types of tracks this year. From what I recall, we were running pretty decent there in this race last spring until I cut a tire and got stuck in the grass. Hopefully, we can have some better luck there this time.”

ALAN GUSTAFSON, CREW CHIEF, NO. 9 UNIFIRST CAMARO ZL1

Gustafson on heading to the first 1.5-mile race with Elliott this season:

“It was kind of a mixed bag last year for sure. Kansas (Speedway), we were good and had a tire issue. We were strong at Charlotte (Motor Speedway) and crashed. This year, I don’t want to say you don’t know what to expect, but yeah, it’s just going to be good to go and get on the track and kind of start that process. Certainly for us, it was hard at Vegas. It was difficult with the way that all transpired. So, we don’t have a great baseline and it’ll be good to get with Chase (Elliott) and get in the car and race. Obviously, this season has been unconventional. We just need to run some races, start getting back in the rhythm and get an understanding of what he needs in the car. With just the little time he was out, it’s evolved. Just trying to put all that stuff to work and see how it goes.”

AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 ACTION INDUSTRIES CAMARO ZL1

“Our mile and a half program has been our most competitive this season so I’m looking forward to getting back to a mile and a half and hopefully building off of that. Kansas is unique in the sense that turn one and two are completely different than three and four. More often than not, you have to run middle, top there so it’s definitely a race track that you move around a lot on. I think it looks like it will be warm this weekend so it might be hot and slick, cars will slide around a bit. It’s a challenging race track that I think we can hopefully go there and have some speed this weekend. “

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1

Byron on his excitement for racing at Kansas:

“The No. 24 team has really been performing well so far this season. I think last week at Dover (Motor Speedway) showed that. While we didn’t get the win, we led the most laps, scored the most points and got another playoff point. Those days are beneficial to keep momentum going. We’ve been strong at Kansas (Speedway) in the past and we’ve really improved on our immediate program. The race at Las Vegas (Motor Speedway) earlier this year shows that improvement. I think as a group, we’re really excited to get to Kansas and show that speed again.”

RUDY FUGLE, CREW CHIEF, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1

FUGLE ON HIS THOUGHTS FOR KANSAS:

“This weekend we will be running the same tire as we did last year in the fall at Kansas (Speedway) and every mile-and-a-half since then. I feel like every time we’ve ran it, we’ve gained on it. The last mile-and-a-half we ran at was Las Vegas (Motor Speedway) earlier this year and obviously we ran really well. We’ll apply some of the notes from that race to this weekend’s race. It should be hot and slick this weekend, at least that’s how it’s currently trending. Cars will be sliding around more and using all the lanes, which is fun. Tires will definitely play a big role then and our pit crew has been awesome so far this year, so I’m excited.”

JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 CELSIUS CAMARO ZL1

“Although Kansas is a track I have not been great at in the past, Kaulig Racing has really been working hard on our mile-and-a-half-track package. I would say as a whole, they have been our best tracks so far this season. Las Vegas was an intermediate track that we had a great run at earlier this year, so I’m looking forward to hopefully getting our best finish as a team at this track.”

NOAH GRAGSON, NO. 42 SUNSEEKER RESORTS CAMARO ZL1

“Last time we were at Kansas, we won the Xfinity race and also have won in the Truck Series so it’s been a good track for us historically. I’m excited to get back there and run the top right up against the wall. Our team has run well at the mile and a half race tracks this year and so I’m excited to get back there.”

ERIK JONES, NO. 43 ALLEGIANT CAMARO ZL1

“Kansas will be a good track for us, it’s a place that I like going to and feel like I have gotten better at. It would be great to keep the momentum going from Talladega and Dover to have a good run at Kansas. Hopefully we can get in the top-ten, get some stage points, and get some points for the end of the year.”

DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS CAMARO ZL1

What are your thoughts on Kansas Speedway?

“We were very fast in the last part of the race in September so all of us are optimistic for this weekend. Our cars were fast last year and they have been fast this year. We haven’t gotten the finishes yet, but we know they will come soon.”

Are you over the disappointment of last week?

“Yes, that was really frustrating. We had a fast car and something happened that put us in the wall. It was doubly frustrating because we were running so well at a track where we always run well. But you have to get over things like that. We race so much that you have to move on quickly and cannot let yourself or your team get down.”

﻿GRANT ENFINGER, NO. 23 CHEVY MILITARY APPRECIATION SILVERADO RST

Enfinger’s thoughts on racing at Kansas Speedway this weekend:

“I am excited to return to Kansas Speedway, and I’m honored to have Chevy Military Appreciation on our Silverado this week. I feel like our No. 23 team has built fast trucks this year, we just need to execute. We learned a lot last year about these intermediate tracks that will help us contend for a win this weekend. It’s very important that we hit all our marks as a team, and learn all we can for when we return later in the year. I enjoyed these two off-weekends, but I am ready to get back to it, and this should be a good five-race stretch for us.”

RAJAH CARUTH, NO. 24 WENDELL SCOTT FOUNDATION SILVERADO RST

You’ve mentioned that Kansas Speedway was one of the first tracks that taught you about ‘aero racing’. With that knowledge, how do you anticipate using the ‘aero’ to your advantage in the truck?

“Yeah for sure, Kansas was the first mile-and-a-half racetrack that I ever raced at, so feeling the speed and having the sensation of the side force with the ability to be versatile around the track was new to me. This track gives you the ability to move from lane to lane depending on what type of balance you are looking for, and it’s all about momentum. I’m definitely feeling confident about this weekend, honestly a little bit more than what I’m used to, just because I’ve been to this track a few times before with three ARCA races and one Xfinity race, and I feel like in all of those races I’ve been pretty fast considering the equipment I’ve been in. Like I’ve said before, my Wendell Scott Foundation team and I treat every race like it is a playoffs race, so Saturday night in Kansas is going to be no different. I think that we have a really good shot at leading some laps and staying in contention for the end of the race.”

DANIEL DYE, NO. 43 RACE TO STOP SUICIDE SILVERADO RST

You have a cool new scheme on your truck this weekend supporting a great cause. Can you elaborate on what the Race To Stop Suicide means to you?

“Yeah, it’s definitely an awesome opportunity for us at GMS Racing to run this special Race To Stop Suicide paint scheme. We’ve had Race To Stop Suicide decals on every car that I’ve raced since I’ve been in Late Models a few years ago, but to have a full-blown Race To Stop Suicide scheme on this scale in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is a phenomenal opportunity for what we are trying to accomplish. This will give us the opportunity to get the Race To Stop Suicide in front of a lot of eyes and hopefully save some lives and normalize the conversation of people speaking about mental health and suicide prevention.”

CHASE PURDY, NO. 4 BAMA BUGGIES SILVERADO RST

You have as many top-10 finishes already this year as you did combined the two seasons before coming to KBM. What has been the key to your success?

“Obviously I have more experience, but I think that it’s the people that I’ve been around and the team I’m with. Everybody can go out and buy the same parts and pieces, but it’s the people that put it together that make it go fast and everyone at KBM has done a really great job of bringing me a fast Bama Buggies Silverado each week. They’ve given me the opportunity to finally go out and show what I feel I have the talent and the ability to do. I think I’m finally in a position where I get to showcase what I can do, and I think that the best is yet to come.”

KYLE BUSCH, NO. 51 ZARIZ TRANSPORT SILVERADO RST

Do you feel like the script has been written for you to be the driver that gets the 100th win for KBM?

“Not necessarily — I feel like there have been many opportunities where we would’ve, should’ve, could’ve gotten that 100th win already and we’ve been talking about it for too long. Hopefully we can go out and get it on Saturday with our Zariz Transport Chevy. The way that the schedule has fallen the last couple years with the other guys driving the 51 I haven’t had Kansas on my schedule, but in the past when I’ve gotten the chance to race there it has been a good track for me — have won there a few times. We’re bringing the same Silverado that we raced at Las Vegas and was really fast, so I feel like we will have a good piece to work with. Nick (Sanchez) was really fast and dominated the race at Texas until the very end, so it goes to show that our mile-and-a-half stuff is really strong right now at KBM and that is a testament to how hard everyone worked to make sure we didn’t skip a beat with switching over to Chevys this off season.”



Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships:

Total (1949-2022): 41

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2021, 2022

Drivers Championships:

Total (1949-2021): 33

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Most Recent: Kyle Larson (2021)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2021

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2023 STATISTICS:

Wins: 7

Poles: 3

Laps Led: 1,509

Top-five finishes: 25

Top-10 finishes: 46

Stage wins: 13

· Ross Chastain – 4 (Daytona), (Auto Club x2), (Dover)

· William Byron – 6 (Las Vegas x2), (Phoenix), (COTA), (Richmond), (Dover)

· Kyle Larson – 2 (Phoenix), (Bristol Dirt)

· Chase Elliott – 1 (Talladega)

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 840 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 737

Laps led to date: 247,053

Top-five finishes to date: 4,246

Top-10 finishes to date: 8,758

Total NASCAR Cup Wins by Corporation, 1949 to Date:

General Motors: 1,174 Chevrolet: 840 Pontiac: 154 Oldsmobile: 115 Buick: 65 Ford: 821 Ford: 721 Mercury: 96 Lincoln: 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467 Dodge: 217 Plymouth: 191 Chrysler: 59 Toyota: 173



