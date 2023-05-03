Campers Inn RV Named Official RV Partner of Kaulig Racing

Lexington, N.C. (May 3, 2023) – Kaulig Racing has teamed up with Campers Inn RV as the team’s Official RV Partner in a multi-year agreement.

Campers Inn RV, a family-operated and a values-driven RV dealer, has 37 full-service locations across the country, all of which offer RV sales, service, parts, accessories, and financing.

“We at Campers Inn RV are absolutely thrilled to join forces with Kaulig Racing as their official sponsor,” said Larry Peter, VP of Southern Operations and Finance. “This partnership represents a perfect synergy between two organizations that are committed to providing unparalleled experiences to our customers. We look forward to hitting the road with Kaulig Racing and cheering on their talented drivers to victory!”

As part of the multi-year partnership, Campers Inn RV will serve as the primary partner for select races in both the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). The Campers Inn RV Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will makes its debut on the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger for 2023 All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

“Kaulig Racing is always excited to welcome new partners, but this one is especially exciting for us,” said Chris Rice, President of Kaulig Racing. “Matt (Kaulig) and I bring our motorhomes to the track every weekend; they are our home away from home. To work with Campers Inn RV, a family-run RV dealership that is committed to helping their customers find their ‘away,’ just like we have every weekend, means a lot to us.”

About Campers Inn RV

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Campers Inn RV was established in 1966 and has grown to become the nation’s largest family-operated dealership group with 37 dealership locations throughout all U.S. regions. Since 2014, Campers Inn RV has consistently been selected as one of RVBusiness Magazine’s Top 50 Dealers in North America and was honored as the winner of the 2014 Innovation Award from RVBusiness. In 2010, 2019,2021 and 2022, Campers Inn RV was awarded RVBusiness’s Top 5 Blue Ribbon Dealer. For more information about Campers Inn RV, visit www.campersinn.com or find Campers Inn RV on Facebook.





About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup that will be announced at a later date, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.