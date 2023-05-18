Actor, Comedian Adam Devine Named Grand Marshal for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Sonoma Raceway is thrilled to announce that popular actor and comedian Adam Devine will be the Grand Marshal for the highly anticipated Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race on June 11, 2023. Devine, known for his irresistible energy seen in Pitch Perfect, will bring his unique charisma to iconic Sonoma Raceway as he takes on the prestigious role of Grand Marshal.

Having become one of the most sought-after comedians and actors in the comedy world, Devine has recently launched a podcast, This is Important along with his castmates from the Comedy Central show Workaholics. Devine can next be seen in the Netflix action-comedy film The Out-Laws, also starring Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin and Nina Dobrev, released on July 7.

As Grand Marshal, Devine will give the command to start engines, igniting the thrilling race that awaits. With his magnetic personality and love for motorsports, Devine is the perfect choice to set the tone for an exhilarating day of NASCAR Cup Series racing at Sonoma Raceway.

“We are thrilled to have Adam Devine join us as the Grand Marshal for the Toyota/Save Mart 350,” said Jill Gregory, executive vice president and general manager of Sonoma Raceway. “His infectious enthusiasm and vibrant presence will add to the electric atmosphere that we offer to both fans and competitors at our events.”

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 is one of the highlights of the NASCAR Cup Series racing calendar, as a West Coast road course, producing intense competition for fans who come to Sonoma Raceway. As Grand Marshal, Adam Devine will add an extra layer of excitement and entertainment to the entire race day experience.

Tickets and add-ons for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 race weekend June 9-11 are available now at SonomaRaceway.com

Sonoma Raceway is a 2.52-mile and 12-turn road course and quarter-mile drag strip located at Sears Point in Sonoma County, California. Built in 1968 the track is carved into rolling hills with 160 ft of total elevation change. It is host to one of the few NASCAR Cup Series races each year that are run on road courses. It is one of the world’s busiest racing facilities, with track activity scheduled an average of 340 days a year. A complete and versatile motorsports complex, it is home to one of the nation’s only high-performance automotive industrial parks with approximately 70 tenants.