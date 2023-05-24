WWE Superstar Braun Strowman to Pilot Pace Car at Toyota/Save Mart 350

The former strongman gets behind the wheel for Sonoma’s NASCAR race

SONOMA, Calif. (May 24, 2023) – WWE Superstar and former strongman Adam Scherr, aka Braun Strowman, will serve as the honorary pace car driver for the upcoming Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race on June 11. Known not only for his strength but also his larger-than-life persona, Strowman will bring his charisma, athleticism and showmanship to a new arena as he enters the high-octane world of NASCAR.

Strowman, known for being one of the most formidable competitors to enter a WWE ring, dominated the sport for over eight years. He won his first world title at WrestleMania 36 in 2020 and often went toe-to-toe with some of the biggest names in the WWE Universe.

Not content to just stay in the ring, Strowman appeared in the Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly film “Holmes & Watson” in 2018 and has served as a brand ambassador for companies including Polaris and Universal Technical Institute. He has also flexed his business acumen as co-founder of Crusher Nuts, and partnership with Anarchy Bats, honoring his legendary softball player father.

On June 11, he will buckle into a new role as he leads the field of 36 drivers through the pace laps to the green flag of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 after being recognized on the pre-race stage.

Sonoma Raceway’s 34th annual NASCAR weekend packs in three full days of on-track action, beginning with the General Tire 200 ARCA Menards Series West race on Friday, June 9 and the DoorDash 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, June 10. The weekend concludes with the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday, June 11.

Fans of all ages can witness the fusion of strength, speed and excitement at Sonoma Raceway this Summer. Tickets for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 are available now at SonomaRaceway.com or by calling 800-870-RACE. Kids tickets for Sunday’s race are just $10 with a ticketed adult.

Sonoma Raceway is a 2.52-mile and 12-turn road course and quarter-mile drag strip located at Sears Point in Sonoma County, California. Built in 1968 the track is carved into rolling hills with 160 ft of total elevation change. It is host to one of the few NASCAR Cup Series races each year that are run on road courses. It is one of the world’s busiest racing facilities, with track activity scheduled an average of 340 days a year. A complete and versatile motorsports complex, it is home to one of the nation’s only high-performance automotive industrial parks with approximately 70 tenants.