Toyota Racing – NXS Charlotte Post-Race Report – 05.29.23

NEMECHEK, GIBBS EARN TOP-FIVE FINISHES IN DELAYED CHARLOTTE XFINITY RACE

John Hunter Nemechek adds to his points lead with his runner-up finish

CONCORD, N.C. (May 29, 2023) – John Hunter Nemechek (second) and Ty Gibbs (fifth) led Toyota with top-five finishes in the rain-delayed NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Monday evening.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Race 12 of 33 – 200 miles, 300 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Justin Allgaier*

2nd, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

3rd, Cole Custer*

4th, Austin Hill*

5th, TY GIBBS

10th, SAMMY SMITH

16th, KAZ GRALA

23rd, CONNOR MOSACK

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK, No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

How tough is it when you are saving fuel and you can see the car you are racing for the lead?

“It was definitely tough to not push as hard you could there at the end and try to run (Justin) Allgaier back down. We raced each other really hard – really clean, some aero games for sure, but overall Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra was as fast as Xfinity 10G. I didn’t do us any favors by stuffing it in the fence before we had our whole rain delay earlier. Just hats off to all the guys – the effort at this Joe Gibbs Racing organization. If consistency is key to win the championship, we are pretty consistent. Just keep plugging on and we will go click off some more wins.’

TY GIBBS, No. 19 He Gets Us Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

900 miles today. What does that mean to you?

“I’m just young and work out – thanks to Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota Racing for the performance centers. I appreciate them and all of their hard work. Not great finishes today, not what we wanted, but a great effort. Proud of my team at Joe Gibbs Racing and everybody getting after it.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 22 electrified options.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.