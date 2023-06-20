Lawless Alan – Rackley Roofing 200 Race Advance

Rackley Roofing 200 | Nashville Superspeedway (150 Laps / 199.5 Miles)

Friday, June 23 | Nashville,Tennessee| 7:00p.m. CT

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 AUTOChargit Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, California) | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Gateway Recap: Lawless Alan brought home a 21st-place finish two weeks ago at World Wide Technology Raceway. Alan ran in the top-20 for most of the day before a late incident took him out of contention for a season-best finish.

Alan on Last Race at World Wide Technology Raceway: “Once we got the handling of the truck balanced-out, we were able to make big gains to run just outside the top-15. Obviously, the ending of the race wasn’t ideal, but we have to move on and focus on the next few races.”

Alan at Nashville Superspeedway: Lawless Alan will make his third start at Nashville Superspeedway this Friday night. In two starts at the 1.5-mile track, Alan has a best-finish of 24th which came a year ago.

Alan on Friday’s Race at Nashville Superspeedway: “Our trucks have been really solid at the intermediate tracks this season. So, I’m excited to get back to another intermediate track this weekend in Nashville. Although we didn’t get the finish we wanted the last time we were there, these Niece Motorsports trucks were fast and I’m expecting the same when we hit the track on Friday.”

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the AUTOChargit colors this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway. AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About AUTOChargit:

AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications. AUTOChargit can decrease capital expenditures by up to 75 percent by providing automated coupling and decoupling of EV charging stalls from the power source. For conventional parking applications, a single 40-AMP circuit coupled with a single AUTOChargit System can be multiplexed to four, eight, or 12 stalls. Each charging stall is individually metered for the exact tracking of electricity usage. The AUTOParkit Mobile APP provides a touchless experience for the user.

About AUTOParkit:

AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time.

AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com