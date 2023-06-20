Carson Hocevar – Rackley Roofing 200 Race Advance

Rackley Roofing 200 | Nashville Superspeedway (150 Laps / 199.5 Miles)

Friday, June 23 | Nashville,Tennessee | 7:00p.m. CT

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Michigan) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Follow the Team: Twitter: @NieceMotorsport | Instagram: @NieceMotorsports | Facebook: /NieceMotorsports | Web: www.niecemotorsports.com

Follow Carson Hocevar: Twitter: @CarsonHocevar | Instagram: @CarsonHocevar | Facebook: /carsonhocevarracing | Web: www.CarsonHocevar.com

Gateway Recap: After a lap one incident two weeks ago in Gateway, Carson Hocevar rebounded for a fourth-place finish. The Michigan-born driver spent most of the early portion of the race repairing damage from the incident. But, he was able to secure stage points in the first stage. In the end, Hocevar’s fourth-place finish marked his fourth top-five finish in a row and advanced him to seventh in the driver’s points standings.

Feeling Like a Rockstar: Hocevar enters this weekend at Nashville as the only driver to finish inside the top-five, or top-10, in each of the last four races. Since his 31st-place finish in Kansas, Hocevar has climbed from 16th to 7th in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series standings.

Hocevar on Last Race at World Wide Technology Raceway: “It feels so good to be running as good as we are after a shaky start to the year. This truck was beat up after the Lap One incident. So, to be able to leave Gateway with a top-five just shows how hard Phil Gould and our Worldwide Express team works to build fast trucks.”

Hocevar at Nashville Superspeedway: In two starts at Nashville Superspeedway, Hocevar has finished 16th and third, with his best finish coming a year ago. Additionally, Hocevar has qualified 11th and 3rd in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Hocevar on Friday’s Race at Nashville Superspeedway: “Nashville is a fun track and we had a really quick truck last year. It came down to me, [Ryan] Preece, and Zane [Smith] battling for the win at the end we finished third. We’re coming into Nashville carrying a lot of momentum from the last few races and I’m hoping our speed carries into this weekend.”

On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com | www.niecemotorsports.com

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.