JR Motorsports — NXS Nashville Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Nashville Superspeedway

RACE: Tennessee Lottery 250 (188 laps / 250.04 miles)

DATE: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Broadcast Information – TV: 3:30 p.m. ET on USA / Radio: 3 p.m. ET on PRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Huck’s Market Chevrolet

colors of returning partner Huck’s Market in the first of five primary races this season. Mayer is making only his second start at the 1.33-mile concrete track after a solid fifth-place finish in this race last year.

intermediate tracks and has recorded six top-five and 15 top-10 finishes. In the last five NXS starts, the young driver has rallied to one top-five and four top-10 efforts and currently sits ninth in the championship point standings.

Josh Berry

No. 8 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats & ATV’s Chevrolet

Josh Berry will seek to return to the top five at his home track this weekend after a flat tire derailed a solid run at Nashville last season. Running in the top five with less than five laps remaining, the flat put him 29th at the finish. In his only other start at Nashville, Berry was a solid fourth in 2021.

Berry has been very good on tracks measuring 1-2 miles in his career, earning four wins, 12 top-five and 22 top-10 finishes in 38 career starts.

This week, Berry returns to the Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats & ATVs livery for Nashville. In four previous starts in Bass Pro colors this year, Berry has a best finish of fourth.

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards/DuPont Filters Chevrolet

Coming off his 250th series start, Brandon Jones has a best finish of sixth in his two starts at Nashville. Overall, he holds an average finish of 10.0 at the concrete oval.

Jones has made two starts (‘21 and ’22) in the DuPont Filters colors and holds an average finishing position of 10.5 when DuPont is showcased on the hood.

In 123 starts on tracks measuring 1-2 miles in length in the NXS, Jones has recorded four wins, 18 top fives and 55 top 10s, while pacing the field for 375 laps.

Crew chief Jason Burdett has been atop the pit box for a pair of races at Nashville in the NXS and has recorded one win (2022) and one second-place finish. Burdett’s average finish as crew chief is 1.5.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

Justin Allgaier heads to the “Music City” this weekend as the defending race winner at Nashville, having gone to Victory Lane in this event last year after leading a race-high 134 laps en route to the win.

To accompany the victory, Allgaier has amassed five top fives and five top 10s in eight career NXS starts at the concrete oval.

The JRM driver has also placed fourth or better in five of the previous six events at Nashville, dating back to April of 2010.

In 221 combined starts on tracks between 1 and 2 miles in the NXS, the Illinois native has scored 12 wins, 74 top fives mand 139 top 10s.

Driver Quotes

“I am so ready to get back to the track after the off week and see what we can do at Nashville. The No. 1 Huck’sMarket Chevrolet had a great fifth-place run here last year and I am excited to have them back on the car this weekend for their first race of the season. The guys have been working hard and I am confident we can contend for the win.” – Sam Mayer

“I really enjoy racing at Nashville. It’s always been one of my favorite places, and it’s great going into this weekend as the defending race winner. We had an unbelievable car here last season and I know that Jim (Pohlman, crew chief) will give me a BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet that will be capable of being that strong again. We’ve had the momentum on our side here lately, and hopefully we can keep that going on Saturday.” – Justin Allgaier

“It’s always nice to go back home to race, and being from the Nashville area, it is a track I’d like to win on. We’ve been pretty good this year on these types of tracks, and Taylor (Moyer, crew chief) and the No. 8 team have a good plan for this weekend. It’s nice to be back in Bass Pro Shops colors this weekend as well, and I look forward to giving them a win on Saturday.” – Josh Berry

“Jason (Burdett, crew chief) and this No. 9 team have built fast cars for Nashville in the past and that shows with how well Justin ran here in the two races. I know when we unload on Friday that this Menards/DuPont Filters Chevrolet is going to have the speed they have showcased in the past, so I can’t wait to hit the track this weekend. This weekend starts a long stretch of races, so there are a lot of points that can be gained quickly and that is what we plan on doing.” – Brandon Jones

JRM Team Updates