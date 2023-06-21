Weekend schedule for Nashville Superspeedway

NASCAR heads to Nashville Superspeedway this weekend with a full schedule of events as all three national series compete. The superspeedway is a 1.33-mile, D-shaped oval, and the longest concrete surface track on the 2023 schedule.

There have been two previous Cup Series races at Nashville. Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson won the inaugural event in 2021 and Chase Elliott returns as the defending race winner.

JR Motorsports driver, Justin Allgaier, won the 2022 Xfinity Series event at Nashville. With another victory, he would become only the second back-to-back winner. Carl Edwards has the most Xfinity Series victories at the track with five (2006, 2007 sweep, 2011 sweep) and will be in attendance this weekend as the track pays tribute to his expertise at the venue.

This will be the last race of the 2023 Triple Truck Challenge with a new winner collecting a 50,000 bonus or previous winners, Grant Enfinger and Ben Rhodes, earning an additional $150,000 payout.

All times are Eastern.

Press Pass will be available after qualifying and post-race for all series.

Friday, June 23

4 p.m.: Truck Series Practice (All Entries) FS1

4:30 p.m.: Truck Qualifying (All Entries) Impound/Single Vehicle/1 Lap – FS1

5:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice (All Entries) USA

6:30 P.M.: Cup Series Practice (All Entries) USA

8 p.m.: Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200

Distance: 199.5 miles (150 Laps)

Stages end on Laps 45, 95, 150

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, June 24

12 Noon: Xfinity Qualifying (Impound) Single Vehicle/1 Lap/All Entries – USA

1 p.m.: Cup Qualifying (Impound) Group A & B – Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds – USA/PRN/SiriusXM

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 race

Distance: 250.04 miles (188 Laps)

Stages end on Laps 45, 90, 188

USA/PRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $1,616,383

Sunday, June 25

7 p.m.: Cup Series Ally 400

Distance: 399 miles (300 Laps)

Stages end on Laps 90, 185, 300

NBC/PRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $8,516,134