Carson Hocevar Earns his Second NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Victory at Nashville Superspeedway

Lebanon, Tenn. (June 24, 2023) – Carson Hocevar crossed the finish line first for the second time this season in his No. 42 WWEX Racing Chevrolet, earning the victory in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at Nashville Superspeedway on Friday night.

“This Niece Motorsports team has been on a roll lately,” said Hocevar. “We’ve been running up front and close to Victory Lane so many times over the last couple of months in our Worldwide Express Chevrolet.

I’m proud of everyone at this organization for their hard work. I’m thankful to be behind the wheel of these fast Chevys and ready to get to Mid-Ohio in a few weeks. Thanks to Al Niece and Phil Gould and all of our partners in the WWEX Racing program. We couldn’t do it without their support.”

The win comes in Hocevar’s 67th NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start. It marks Hocevar’s second win of the 2023 season; his first coming in April at Texas Motor Speedway. It is the sixth win for Niece Motorsports in only its seventh full-time season.

Dating back to Darlington Raceway in May, Hocevar has not finished outside of the top-five, earning three consecutive fourth-place finishes in the last three races. Hocevar and the No. 42 WWEX Racing team have earned 235 points over the last five races – the most of any driver in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series during that time frame.

“We’re one team at Niece Motorsports, it takes every single person at this organization to be successful, and it means a so much when it all comes together,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw. “Carson drove a smart race and Phil [Gould] and the entire 42 team executed well. We’re proud to build our own chassis and bodies in house, it’s a labor of love to get these Chevrolets to the race tracks, and means the world when they get to Victory Lane. We appreciate Al Niece for giving us the opportunity to do what we love. We’re not done yet.”

Hocevar kicked off the day as the fastest truck in the lone practice session, and followed it up with a seventh-place qualifying effort for the Rackley Roofing 200. Hocevar collected stage points in the first and second stage, running a fairly uneventful race.

Hocevar took the lead on Lap 111, and never looked back. A caution with less than 10 laps remaining in the race shuffled the running order, but Hocevar and team opted to stay out on the track instead of visiting pit road.

Hocevar kept the lead on the restart and was able to hold off a late charge from the No. 38, on his way to Victory Lane.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will return to action on Saturday, July 8 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Hocevar finished third at the road course last season.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio will air live on FS1, The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on July 8 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com | www.niecemotorsports.com

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S., with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.