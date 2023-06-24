GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: Nashville Superspeedway

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 6TH

FINISH: 13TH

POINTS: 3RD

Post-Race Quote: “Overall, it was a pretty rough night all the way around in Nashville. We couldn’t really catch any breaks and couldn’t really make anything happen on our end too. It was unfortunate, because we felt like we had a pretty good truck after practice; we were just on the tight side. We fired off in the race a little bit loose, and then we kind of got stuck back in some bad traffic after a series of bad restarts and pit road mistakes and everything else. Then, we got in a wreck on pit road, and it drove a fair amount worse after that. Then, somehow we got involved in another incident off turn four there at the end. Honestly, after everything that we had happen to us tonight we were fortunate to salvage a 13th place finish. It was just a little bit of a frustrating day.

I did feel pretty confident in what we had in practice and feel like there is some promise there that we can take away with this truck, but we just missed some stuff in the race. We’ll take a look at it when we get back and regroup and get ready for Mid-Ohio.”

Rajah Caruth, No. 24 Born Driven Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 3RD

FINISH: 32ND

POINTS: 16TH

Post-Race Quote: “Our Born Driven / Wendell Scott Foundation Chevy Silverado was really good tonight, just had some mechanical problems there when we were got the lead and started stumbling. Thanks to my team for getting it back going and salvaging so we could pick up some spots. I’m really disappointed because I feel like we could have gotten a win there for Mike Beam, Maury Gallagher, and Ron Booth, GM, Chevy, ButlerBuilt Seats, Alpinestars and everyone that supports me. Definitely really dissappointed, but we were fast.”

Daniel Dye, No. 43 Champion Container Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 9TH

FINISH: 22ND

POINTS: 17TH

Post-Race Quote: “It felt really good to have speed for honestly, the whole day today at Nashville. We had a good qualifying effort and I had a ton of high hopes for the race. Our team kind of fought the handling on our truck tonight, but Blake made some good adjustments and we were getting better. It’s unfortunate that we had that incident in turn one which ultimately ruined our night, but I’m going to try and take as many positives away as I can tonight. I’m thankful to Champion Container for their support of me, as well as all of our other partners that help our program at GMS Racing. I’ve been to Mid-Ohio before, so next race will be fun for us. We’ll get back to it after a weekend off.”

