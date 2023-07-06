RELAY PAYMENTS TO SPONSOR WILLIAM BYRON AND THE NO. 24 HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS TEAM IN 2023

DEAL INCLUDES PRIMARY RACES PLUS ASSOCIATE SPONSORSHIP

CONCORD, N.C. (July 6, 2023) – Relay Payments, the fintech company modernizing payments for the transportation, logistics and supply chain industries, has joined William Byron and the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team as a sponsor ahead of the July 9 Atlanta Motor Speedway event in its home market.

The partnership includes associate sponsorship in all remaining 2023 races and two primary paint schemes in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs: Sept. 16 at Bristol Motor Speedway during Truck Driver Appreciation Week and Oct. 15 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. As part of the agreement, Relay Payments will appear on the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, team equipment, and the uniforms of Byron and crew members.

Additional details about the sponsorship and races are available at relaypayments.com/24.

“Relay is experiencing rapid adoption of our digital fuel and unloading payment solution within the trucking industry,” said Relay co-founder and CEO Ryan Droege. “We know that the trucking industry and NASCAR have always had a special bond, and we’re excited about promoting our brand and highlighting drivers through this partnership with Hendrick Motorsports. Relay’s goal for the sponsorship is to bring greater awareness to the important job that truck drivers have for our economy.”

Founded in 2019, Relay’s mission is to help digitally transform the logistics industry. The company offers a digital payment network designed to increase efficiencies, reduce fraud, improve driver satisfaction, and eliminate operational headaches. Today, more than 300,000 carriers and drivers use Relay to transact, and companies throughout the supply chain — from large carriers to freight brokers, truck stops and warehouses — rely on Relay for their over-the-road expenses, including unloading and fuel payments.

“Truck drivers are the unsung heroes of our industry. The race cars Hendrick Motorsports fields each weekend are driven hundreds or thousands of miles to the racetrack to compete in front of our amazing fans,” said Jeff Gordon, vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports. “But truck drivers are vital to many industries, and the efficiency of Relay helps deliver products and services to businesses and customers in a quicker manner that benefits a lot of people. Hendrick Motorsports is of the same mindset – be the first to the finish line.”

At just 25 years old, Byron is already a seven-time race winner at the elite NASCAR Cup level. This season, he leads the series in wins (tie), stage wins (seven) and laps led (722). The Charlotte, North Carolina, native is currently the projected top seed in the 2023 playoffs.

“Our truck drivers are crucial members of our race teams,” Byron said. “They’re responsible for getting our race cars and equipment to and from the racetrack every weekend throughout the longest season in sports. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to race. I’m happy to be able to partner with Relay, which values and understands the importance of truck drivers as much as we do.”

For more information about Relay, visit relaypayments.com.

ABOUT RELAY PAYMENTS:

Founded in 2019, Relay Payments is an Atlanta-based, venture-backed fintech company building a digital payment network in the transportation, logistics, and supply chain industries. Trusted by more than 300,000 carriers and drivers, Relay is spearheading the modernization of payments in an industry historically reliant on cards, cash, and checks to conduct business. Relay has joined forces with industry giants like Coyote Logistics, J.B. Hunt, Old Dominion Freight Line, and others to streamline their payment process and optimize operations to get consumer products to shelves quickly. For more information about Relay or to download the app, visit relaypayments.com.

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport’s premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (296) and laps led (more than 78,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 39 different seasons, including an active streak of 38 in a row (1986-2023). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 100 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.