Brett Moffitt | AM Racing Atlanta Motor Speedway July NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway | Alsco Uniforms 250

Fast Facts

No. 25 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Brett Moffitt

Primary Partner(s): AM Technical Solutions (AMTS)

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Joe Williams Jr.

Spotter: Tony Raines

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 77

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Driver Championship Point Standings: 14th

Team Championship Point Standings: 16th

Notes of Interest:

Inaugural Journey Marches On: After spending the past several seasons as a full-time team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, AM Racing will embark on its inaugural journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season with driver Brett Moffitt for the entire 33-race tour continuing with Saturday night’s Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway.

Saturday night’s race marks the halfway point of the 2023 Xfinity Series season for the Statesville, N.C.-based organization.

Future Focused: With AM’s inaugural Xfinity journey set to continue at the track dubbed the New York of the South, the team has chosen veteran driver Brett Moffitt to lead the team’s campaign from the driver’s seat aboard the No. 25 Ford Mustang.

Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Iowa hails numerous starts across all three of NASCAR’s National Series, including the 2018 Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises.

Moffitt, 30, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a stint at Our Motorsports.

Partner Intel: The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions on the No. 25 Ford Mustang for the 17th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season.

Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994.

AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents.

AM Minute: Last weekend was a career-best weekend for AM Racing.

With the ARCA Menards Series team idle, the AM Racing Dirt Division and Xfinity Series teams were both in action.

Austin Wayne Self picked up his seventh win of the season this past Saturday night at Fairgrounds Raceway in Boone, N.C. Overall, the Statesville, N.C.-based Dirt Division has eight victories thus far in 2023.

This weekend, it’s a triple-header weekend for AM Racing with the ARCA and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series programs in Mid-Ohio and the Xfinity Series racing at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway on Saturday night, July 8.

Austin Wayne Self returns to the Truck Series for AM Racing at Mid-Ohio and will pilot the No. 22 AIRBOX Air Purifier Ford F-150.

Thanks For Your Support: With more than 48 percent of the 2023 season complete, AM Racing and Brett Moffitt would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, CForce Bottling Company, Concrete Supply, Destiny Homes, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market, Lane Frost Brand, Mechanix Wear and Mobil 1.

AMerican Heroes: NASCAR and its fans have always put Patriotism and American Pride at the forefront of every race weekend. That same passion runs just as deep at AM Racing, a team whose family lineage is deeply rooted in the Armed Forces and First Responders workforce.

We’re a team whose blood bleeds Red, White and Blue every day, which is why we are proud to launch, AMerican Heroes.

At AM Racing, it is our mission to recognize and highlight the men and women who continue to put their lives on the line every day, as well as honoring and paying respect to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.

We are a nation that is united by one flag, which represents all the liberties and freedoms that we would not be able to enjoy without the sacrifices of those willing to answer the call.

Continuing with Atlanta this weekend, AM Racing will carry the AMerican Heroes livery, which will continue for the remainder of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series seasons.

The team will work to salute all the men and women, past and present, who truly deserve the title of Hero, every weekend.

Brett Moffitt Xfinity Atlanta Motor Stats: Saturday night’s Alsco Uniforms 250 will mark Moffitt’s seventh start at the 1.5-mile speedway.

In his previous six efforts, he has delivered two top-10s, four top-15s and five top-20 finishes. His track-best result occurred during the 2023 spring edition of the Raptor of King of Tough 250 when Moffitt steered to a track best of sixth after starting 12th for AM Racing.

In addition to his previous six Xfinity Series races, the popular driver also has two NASCAR Cup Series starts at the Georgia race track to coincide with five NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts in the Peach State, including a victory in 2018 driving for Hattori Racing Enterprises.

Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a speedway 1.0-mile to 2.0-mile in length, Moffitt has made 50 starts throughout his career earning one pole and 16 top-10 finishes. He also holds an average finishing position of 15.8.

Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 100 career Xfinity Series starts, Moffitt has earned three top-five and 27 top-10 finishes, including a second-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2021. During that tenure, he also holds an average finishing position of 17.5.

He earned a career-best Xfinity Series qualifying effort of fourth earlier this year at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway with AM Racing.

In addition to 100 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 45 NASCAR Cup Series and 92 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit.

Chicago Street Course | The Loop 121 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Chicago Street Course, Brett Moffitt and the AM Racing team were a part of history.

That history of participating in the first-ever NASCAR Xfinity Series street course carried on to history for the team after Moffitt steered the No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang to a season-best fourth-place finish after starting seventh.

Even though the race was rain-shortened, Moffitt showed incredible pace and honed his road racing skills throughout the streets of downtown Chicago.

The result marked the first-ever top-five finish for AM Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Brett Moffit’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 115th NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday and his seventh at the 1.5-mile facility in Hampton, Ga.

In his previous 114 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), eight top-five and 25 top-10 finishes.

Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Brett Moffitt, please visit BrettMoffitt.com, like his Facebook page (Brett Moffitt Racing), or follow him on Instagram (@brett_moffitt_racing) and Twitter (@brett_moffitt).

Brett Moffitt Quoteboard:

On Atlanta Motor Speedway: “I am looking forward to returning to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend with the AM Racing team. After our success there in the spring, I think we can return with a shot at our first NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season.

“As a team, we have learned a lot together since March, and coming off our season-high fourth-place finish on the streets of Chicago, the momentum is here right now for our AM Racing team and I look forward to capitalizing on it with our No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang on Saturday night.”

On 2023 Season Outlook: “Through the first 16 races, we have definitely showcased speed, but we know we have to turn that speed into better performances.

“Chicago was a great accomplishment of that. We are at the point of the season where we need to press the attack if we are going to make the Xfinity Series Playoffs. We certainly have made gains over the last few weeks and we just need to keep going in the right direction.”

Race Information:

The Alsco Uniforms 250 (163 laps | 251.02 miles) is the 16th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2023 schedule. Qualifying begins on Sat. July 8 from 4:05 p.m. – 5:25 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green later that night shortly after 8:00 p.m. with live coverage on the USA Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90 (Satellite Radio).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its seventh year of competition.

The team has named Brett Moffitt, Christian Rose and Austin Wayne Self as their primary drivers for the 2023 Xfinity, ARCA Menards Series and Dirt Modified seasons respectively.