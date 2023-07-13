NHRA AT DENVER: Team Chevy Race Advance

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

DODGE POWER BROKERS NHRA MILE-HIGH NATIONALS

BANDIMERE SPEEDWAY

MORRISON, COLORADO

JULY 14-16, 2023

TEAM CHEVY LOOKS TO CLOSE SIX-DECADE ERA OF BANDIMERE SPEEDWAY AT MILE-HIGH NATIONALS

ROBERT HIGHT LOOKS TO REPEAT 2022 SUCCESS FOR A BACK-TO-BACK WIN AT BANDIMERE

DETROIT (JULY 13, 2023) – Kicking off NHRA’s three-week Western Swing at Bandimere Speedway, the Chevrolet Top Fuel, Funny Car, and Pro Stock teams head west to near Denver, Colorado for this weekend’s 2023 Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals.

With the Bowtie brand capturing a Top Fuel No. 1 qualifier (Brittany Force), a Funny Car victory (Robert Hight), and both a win (Matt Hartford) and No. 1 qualifier (Aaron Stanfield) in Pro Stock, Team Chevy looks to repeat victory, potentially sweeping the final race at Bandimere Speedway in its current location.

Celebrating the 65th year of racing at Bandimere, opening in 1958, Robert Hight, driver of the Cornwell Tools/AAA Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car for John Force Racing, reflected saying, “I’ve always loved the challenge of racing the Mile-High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway. I’m going to be sad to see it go but I’m looking forward to defending the win from last year and getting that last Wally at Bandimere.”

“I’m always excited to come race on the mountain,” said John Force, driver of the PEAK Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car for John Force Racing. “I’ve been coming to Bandimere Speedway a long time. I have a lot of history here. I’ve accomplished a lot. Grown with the Bandimere family. (…) Bandimere has given us a lot of really great racing, we’ll try to make that the case again this weekend. I hope this PEAK Chevy team can celebrate one last time in the winner’s circle.”

“This is a race track I’ve been going to since I was a baby, reflected Brittany Force, driver of the Monster Energy / Flav-R-Pac Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster for John Force Racing. “I remember coming here with my sisters watching my dad race. Now to be up here on the mountain running, there’s just nothing like this racetrack. We’re really upset to see it go away but this team wants to end on a good note.”

“It’s hard to believe that this is the last time we will be heading to Bandimere Speedway,” reflected Erica Enders, driver of the Johnson’s Horsepower Garage Chevrolet Camaro SS Pro Stock car. “Visiting Denver has been a staple on our summer schedule since the mid-90’s when we were racing Junior Dragsters. The tradition continued through my entire sportsman and professional career. The Mountain is just flat out special. The Bandimere family has not only done so much for the sport, but have been so great on a personal level, to my family and I. We wish them nothing but the best as they venture out on their next journey. In the meantime, I would love nothing more than to win Denver, for my first time in Pro Stock, as the NHRA rolls into the gates for the last time. This one would be so meaningful and my guys and I will do everything in our power to leave Bandimere, Queen of the Mountain.”

Discussing the importance of momentum heading into the Western Swing, Hight notes that “Doing well this weekend will set the tone for this Cornwell Tools team through the whole Western Swing. We want that win, it’s the only way to set us up for a potential sweep. This weekend can get us set up for a strong finish through the end of the regular season.”

The 2023 Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals from Bandimere Speedway outside Denver, Colorado airs first with qualifying Friday, July 14, at 7 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Saturday qualifying airs Sunday, July 16 at 10:30 a.m. ET, with Sunday’s Finals following on FOX at 4 p.m. ET. Coverage streaming live throughout the weekend can be found through NHRA.tv, available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING:

Austin Prock, driver of the Rocky Mountain Twist / Montana Brands Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster for John Force Racing:

“I’m excited for the Western Swing and hitting the road with my Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist team. I feel like we have a really strong package right now to where we can have a beneficial points performance the next three races. I’m hungry as ever for another Wally, I would love to get the win in Denver up on the mountain for the last NHRA race at Bandimere Speedway.”

Brittany Force, driver of the Monster Energy/Flav-R-Pac Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster for John Force Racing:

“This Monster Energy / Flav-R-Pac team heads to Denver next to begin our NHRA Western Swing which is my favorite part of the year. Unfortunately, Bandimere Speedway is closing, so it’s definitely bittersweet. This is a race track I’ve been going to since I was a baby. I remember coming here with my sisters watching my dad race. Now to be up here on the mountain running, there’s just nothing like this racetrack. We’re really upset to see it go away but this team wants to end on a good note. We’ve made some good memories there, but we’ve never won the thing, so we’d like to turn it around and win this weekend.”

John Force, driver of the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car for John Force Racing:

“I’m always excited to come race on the mountain. I’ve been coming to Bandimere Speedway a long time. I have a lot of history here. I’ve accomplished a lot. Grown with the Bandimere family. It’s going to be an emotional weekend, saying goodbye to this place. I know they’ll build another track, someplace here in Colorado. I’m trying to stay positive about the situation. Bandimere has given us a lot of really great racing, we’ll try to make that the case again this weekend. I hope this PEAK Chevy team can celebrate one last time in the winner’s circle.”

Robert Hight, driver of the Cornwell Tools/AAA Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car for John Force Racing:

“I’ve always loved the challenge of racing the Mile-High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway. I’m going to be sad to see it go but I’m looking forward to defending the win from last year and getting that last Wally at Bandimere. I know the Bandimere Family isn’t done with drag racing and they’ll find a new spot to build on their legacy. Doing well this weekend will set the tone for this Cornwell Tools team through the whole Western Swing. We want that win, it’s the only way to set us up for a potential sweep. This weekend can get us set up for a strong finish through the end of the regular season. The Countdown to the Championship is coming up quick and now is the time to start gaining momentum.”

Camrie Caruso, driver of the Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro Pro Stock for KB Titan Racing:

“I am excited to get back to Bandimere Speedway. Last year the whole season was a whirlwind. Every track was a new experience and I loved every minute of it. I learned a ton and this season I feel a lot more confident. I am looking forward to really getting after it at the Mile-High Nationals. Last year was a lot for me but I was learning so much on the driving and the team operations sides. I love being part of KB Titan Racing because we have a great organization and I have awesome teammates.”

“My Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro has been running really week in qualifying and I think we can make some good runs in Denver. I feel really comfortable in the car and the key is just getting everything to line up on race day like we were able to do in Arizona. This is the last Denver race and Pro Stock isn’t competing at Seattle and Sonoma so I want to leave Denver with some positive momentum going into the back part of the regular season.”

TEAM CHEVY BY THE NUMBERS:

1,432: Round wins for John Force (1st all-time)

604: Round wins for Robert Hight; 13th all-time. Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car), sits 12th, with 619.

374: Number of wins in Pro Stock since 1970; 254 won in the Chevrolet Camaro body

165: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for John Force (1st all-time)

157: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins since 1967

79: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Robert Hight (6th all-time)

77: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins with the Camaro body

45: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Brittany Force

27: Number of NHRA championships Chevrolet holds as a manufacturer since entering the first in 1966. No other manufacturer has won it more than Chevrolet.

24: Wins by John Force in a Chevrolet-bodied Funny Car

18: Number of Pro Stock championships

20: Chevrolet career Top Fuel wins in NHRA

16: Number of Chevrolet career wins by Brittany Force

7: Number of Funny Car driver championships

2: Number of Top Fuel driver championships

UPCOMING NHRA MILESTONES:

950: Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) is second all-time with 920 elimination round wins. He could reach 950 round wins with a decent run in the 18-race schedule.

604: Robert Hight achieved 604 Funny Car elimination wins in Chicago to rank 13th on the all-time NHRA list; Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car) sits 12th with 619.

444: By qualifying for his next race, Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) will extend his NHRA record to 444 consecutive race day appearances. His first appearance came in 2002 at Pomona 2, and he holds the longest career qualifying streak in NHRA.

138: Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) ranks third on the NHRA all-time list with 121 No. 1 qualifiers. He will tie Warren Johnson (Pro Stock, 138) for second to John Force (165) on the list.

268: By qualifying for his next race, Robert Hight will extend his NHRA record to 268 consecutive race day appearances. His first appearance came in 2010 at Pomona 2, and he currently sits seventh in career qualifying streaks in NHRA (Doug Kalitta is sixth at 275).

65: Robert Hight moved into the top 10 on the all-time NHRA victory list with his win in Pomona 1 with 63. Jeg Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock, retired) is next ninth on list with 65.

46: Erica Enders has 44 career Pro Stock victories (all with Chevrolet, first win coming at Chicago, 2012 and last win at Las Vegas 2, 2022). Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle) is the all-time NHRA female leader with 46.

18: Brittany Force (16 Top Fuel career wins) will move past Shirley Muldowney (18 wins) into third on the NHRA all-time victory list for females. Erica Enders (Pro Stock, 44) and Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle, 46) are ahead.

6: Erica Enders (Pro Stock) could tie Warren Johnson (6 Pro Stock championships) for second on the class list. The same holds for Greg Anderson. Bob Glidden is the leader with 10.

3: Brittany Force (Top Fuel, 2 championships) would tie Shirley Muldowney (Top Fuel) and Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle) for second on the NHRA all-time championship list by females with another title in 2023. Erica Enders (Pro Stock, 5) is the leader.

