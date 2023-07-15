Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – NCS New Hampshire Qualifying Quotes (7.15.23)

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes
NASCAR Cup Series
Crayon 301 Qualifying | Saturday, July 15, 2023
Ford Qualifying Results:
3rd – Aric Almirola
4th – Joey Logano
5th – Ryan Blaney
9th – Brad Keselowski
13th – Kevin Harvick
17th – Michael McDowell
21st – Ryan Preece
22nd – Austin Cindric
23rd – Todd Gilliland
26th – Chris Buescher
27th – Chase Briscoe
28th – Harrison Burton
33rd – Ryan Newman
34th – Cole Custer
ARIC ALMIROLA, No. 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang – “In practice I couldn’t get the car to turn the way I needed it to. We made some adjustments, but the entry in practice was bad into [Turn] 1 and loose into Turn 3. The adjustments for our qualifying trim made a huge difference. The lap in Round 1 was dialed in, and I hit all of my marks and felt like we had a chance at the pole. In Round 2, I missed Turn 1 a bit but still pulled together a fast lap. From where we started in practice to where we ended up in qualifying was a major step in the right direction. It’s crucial to qualify well here and give yourself a shot to run up front and stay up front. This is a track we have had circled all year, and we always know we have the opportunity to win. I’m glad we’ve given ourselves an opportunity starting third tomorrow. We just have to execute and be perfect all day.”
RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Sylvania Ford Mustang – “I think the biggest thing was the lack of spoiler and lower downforce that made it pretty tough and pretty slick. A lot of guys are having trouble over the bumps. I think we got a little better. It was nice to have a decent qualifying effort. Hopefully, we can get a little bit better for the race tomorrow. But yeah, it’s challenging – less grip tires, smaller spoiler, and the bigger bumps always makes it tougher.”
BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 6 BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang – HOW DID THE TIRES FEEL AFTER QUALIFYING? “The cars are really challenging to drive. It’s kind of a 180 from where we were at the test. I thought the cars were driving really good, and maybe it’s the modified rubber or maybe it’s the hotter track temps. But, super challenging cars to drive right now. I think you’re seeing that with the way qualifying played out so far.”
DO YOU FEEL A DIFFERENCE IN THE TIRE? “It’s hard to say. Too many variables with the temperature and other series on the track.”
WHAT WILL IT TAKE TO WIN AT NEW HAMPSHIRE? “You have to hit your strategy right, and you have to have the speed. Right now, we seem to be that consistent eight to 15th place speed. If you’re going to win here, you really need to be top-five in the speeds, and then play strategies and restarts right. We have to get another notch up.”