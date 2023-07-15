Four-Time NHMS Winner Jeff Burton Named Crayon 301 Honorary Pace Car Driver

Driver turned NBC motorsports analyst, who is tied with Kevin Harvick for most Cup wins all-time at “The Magic Mile,” will lead the field to green Sunday.

LOUDON, N.H. – No stranger to leading the field at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS), NBC motorsports analyst and four-time NHMS NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) winner Jeff Burton has been named honorary pace car driver for Sunday’s Crayon 301 and will once again set the pace at “The Magic Mile.”

“I’m honored to be asked to drive the pace car on Sunday,” Burton said. “NHMS has been a huge part of my career, and it’s humbling to have an opportunity to celebrate my success at the track.”

In 39 career starts at NHMS, Burton earned 15 top-10s, nine top-fives and four wins (1997, 1998, 1999, 2000). The four wins at the 1.058-mile track ties him for most all-time with Kevin Harvick, who will make his final start as a full-time driver at the Loudon facility on Sunday.

Before New England’s only NCS race hits the track, fans will be treated to a bevy of entertainment in the Fan Zone, including the Canine Stars dog stunt show, NASCAR Kids Zone and Trackside Live driver appearances by Ross Chastain, Brad Keselowski and Justin Haley on “The Magic Mile” Entertainment Stage.

For a full NASCAR weekend schedule, including on-track action, Fan Zone fun and much more, visit NHMS.com/Events/NASCAR-Cup-Series/Schedule/.

