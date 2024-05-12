A Top-10 Trifecta for Silver Hare at WWTR

Connor Mosack Finishes Sixth, Boris Said Jr., Eighth, Jake Drew 10th

Overview:

Date: May 11, 2024

Event: WWTR SpeedTour (Round 4 of 12)

Series: Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli

Division: Cube 3 Architecture TA2 Series

Location: World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois

Layout: 1.6-mile, eight-turn road course

Format: 63 laps or 75 minutes

Weather: Sunny, mid-70s

Winner: Ben Maier of Nitro Motorsports

Silver Hare Racing:

● Connor Mosack – Started 4th, Finished 6th (Running, completed 57/57 laps)

● Boris Said Jr. – Started 6th, Finished 8th (Running, completed 57/57 laps)

● Jake Drew – Started 12th, Finished 10th (Running, completed 57/57 laps

Connor Mosack, Driver, No. 77 Silver Hare Racing/PRG Chevrolet Camaro:

“It was a good weekend as a whole. I was looking forward to the race. I felt like we made some good changes from practice to qualifying. The car drove good in qualifying. I think the banking is where we were lacking a little bit of total grip. There are things we can still work on and do differently moving forward. It was a good effort by everybody, a little bit of a frustrating weekend, but we know what we can take to the next one.”

Boris Said Jr., Driver, No. 75 HendrickCars.com/Silver Hare Racing Chevrolet Camaro:

“It was definitely a good learning experience. I learned a lot. The finish was OK. Eighth was OK. Definitely learned a lot, got a lot better from yesterday to today and learned a lot about the track. I’m really excited to go to Lime Rock, a facility where I’m better at. But this was a good learning experience, for sure. I wanted to do better, but I’ll take it. It was better than last year.”

Jake Drew, Driver, No. 7 Silver Hare Racing Chevrolet Camaro:

“Not the best of my first three finishes, but looking at the positives, there were three Silver Hare cars in the top-10 and they all came home fairly clean, from what I can tell. That’s a good thing. I guys worked hard all weekend and I know we’ll keep working and try again at the next one.”

Laura Hull, Co-Owner, Team Manager, Silver Hare Racing:

“As always, I’m so incredibly proud of our entire crew at Silver Hare Racing. These guys work very hard to put honest, clean cars on the track. Our drivers never give up, they never quit, and I am very pleased with the fact that all three cars finished in the top-10 and came home clean, no damage. We’ll just be better prepared for Lime Rock and keep moving forward, never give up.”

Next Up:

Round five of the 2024 Cube 3 Architecture TA2 Series takes Silver Hare Racing to Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Connecticut, for the Lime Rock SpeedTour May 24-25. The two-day weekend kicks off with a TA2 test session Friday, May 24, at 11:25 a.m. EDT, followed by official practice at 2:25 p.m., and qualifying at 5:35 p.m. Race time Saturday, May 25, is 1:15 p.m. for the 68-lap, 75-minute race with series partner MAVTV providing live television coverage augmented via live video stream on the Trans Am channel on YouTube.

About Silver Hare Racing:

Silver Hare Racing is a fulltime competitor in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s newly renamed Cube 3 Architecture TA2 Series. The multicar team has won the TA2 Masters class championship three times (2018, 2019 and 2020) with driver and team co-owner Maurice Hull. Under the leadership of Hull’s wife, co-owner and team manager Laura Hull, Silver Hare Racing provides a variety of services that includes private testing and arrive-and-drive programs. The team offers six professionally built and maintained TA2 chassis from Howe Racing and operates from a state-of-the-art facility in High Point, North Carolina. For more information, visit SilverHareRacing.com.