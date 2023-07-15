Top 4 in Toronto and in the NASCAR Pinty’s Championship for Louis-Philippe Dumoulin

Trois-Rivières (Quebec), July 15, 2023.- The fifth round of the 2023 season of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series took place yesterday afternoon as part of the famous Toronto Indy. Named the Tiffany Gate Grand Prix of Toronto, this event saw three-time NASCAR Canadian Series champion Louis-Philippe Dumoulin in the Top spots in both qualifying session and race. Third on the starting grid, fourth after the 35 laps of the race, the driver of car #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab thus climbs to fourth place in the championship standings.

“I was very happy with our qualification but I knew it would be a tough race for the cars. I wanted to be patient during the first laps and lost a place, but the main problem was that I had to deal with oversteer. I also had trouble with the power, the wheels were spinning pretty fast. Under these conditions, being able to stay in the Top 5 was the maximum possible,” mentions Louis-Philippe Dumoulin.

The problems encountered by the leaders in the traffic of the lapped drivers could have changed the portrait of the race. Dumoulin came very close to regaining third place in these conditions but it was in fourth place that he crossed the finish line. “We need to work on our road course car to find small settings that will make a difference. Despite that, I am satisfied with this Top 4 because it is extremely difficult to make tech adjustments in an event like the Toronto Indy where the NASCAR Pinty’s series has very little track time” adds Louis-Philippe Dumoulin.

“We may have been a little too conservative in our set-up but at the same time I can’t complain that I managed to fight in the Top 5 throughout the race. The whole team of car #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab is leaving Toronto with the satisfaction of having achieved another good result, but we always want the best and I think that we should have taken more risks in terms of settings. We will work in this spirit for the upcoming races,” concludes Louis-Philippe about this event.

If the mind of the entire Dumoulin Compétition team is very good the day after this fifth event of the season, the willingness for victory is stronger than ever. “The numbers of races in the coming weeks will be very high, we should have to get our first victory of 2023!” adds Dumoulin.

Next event: Three races into five days in Western Canada!

The next three races will take place on oval tracks and will be presented into five days, with one event at Edmonton International Raceway on Saturday July 22, followed by a doubleheader on Wednesday July 26 at Sutherland Automotive Speedway in Saskatoon. “These three races in the West are a marathon!” says the driver of car #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab. “As usual on the oval tracks, battles are very intenses and for the crew members, it’s a lot of work on the cars between each race. But with the significant progress demonstrated on our car during the last two oval races, I am confident of achieving good results in the West” explains Louis-Philippe Dumoulin.

He concludes by mention that, “these three races pass quickly and, within a short week, it marks the mid-season. There are big points to pick up there and I have always had good results on these circuits. I like the atmosphere of these events, it’s always a special trip for us and I can’t wait to start it.”

2023 SCHEDULE AND RESULTS

Date Site Location Track Start Race

May 13 Sunset Speedway Innifil, ON Oval 7th 7th

May 21 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Bowmanville, ON Road race 7th 5th

June 10 Autodrome Chaudière Vallée-Jonction, QC Oval 3rd 5th

June 24 Eastbound Speedway Avondale, TN Oval 8th 8th

July 14 Honda Indy Toronto Toronto, ON Urban track 3rd 4th

July 22 Edmonton International Raceway Wetaskiwin, AB Oval

July 26 Sutherland Automotive Speedway Saskatoon, SK Oval – Race 1

July 26 Sutherland Automotive Speedway Saskatoon, SK Oval – Race 2

August 06 Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières Trois-Rivières, QC Urban track

August 14 Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ON Dirt Oval

August 15 Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ON Dirt Oval

August 26 Complexe ICAR Mirabel, QC Road race

September 03 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Bowmanville, ON Road race

September 24 Delaware Speedway Delaware, ON Oval

ABOUT PARTNERS

WeatherTech is committed to designing, engineering and manufacturing the finest products possible for your vehicle, home and your pet. From the industry leading FloorLiner to the 100% non-toxic Pet Feeding System, WeatherTech has dedicated itself to exceed customer expectations of quality, craftsmanship and environmental sustainability for over 30 years. To see the full line of automotive, home and pet products that are guaranteed for life, visit weathertech.ca

Groupe Bellemare is a 3rd generation family business that has been serving clients since 1959. Today, the company has more than 500 employees and provides them with an innovative work environment facilitating work-family balance and a healthy and safe quality of life. With over a half century of experience and its sustained R&D efforts, the Company offers high-quality products and services in areas as diverse as concrete, abrasives and minerals, dimensional load transportation, and recycling. Groupe Bellemare is also very involved in its industry and attaches great importance to its social and environmental role as a member of the business community. Groupe Bellemare makes a positive contribution to the quality of life of citizens in the communities it serves by supporting numerous social causes and promoting local purchasing through its responsible procurement practices. For more information, visit groupebellemare.com

Omnifab has joined Dumoulin Compétition in June 2023.In less than twenty years, Omnifab has made its place in the mechanical manufacturing industry in Quebec. They have earned this place by offering a unique turnkey solution to large companies and SMEs that want to modernize their production line or have their industrial equipment repaired. No matter your industry, you can count on Omnifab team to manufacture custom industrial machinery or solve your mechanical problems with great precision, in a timely manner and with quality components, as pledged. Visit omnifab.ca for more information.

Rousseau Metal has been manufacturing high-quality products for 70 years. Over the years the company become known as a leader in storage solutions. The quality, durability and reliability of their products have earned them a reputation as being among the best in the industry. Over the years, the quality of Rousseau products and excellence of the company’s business practices have been recognized through various certifications and membership in industrial and automotive organizations. To learn more about the company and its products, visit rousseau.com

Dumoulin Competition

Jean-François and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin founded the Dumoulin Competition Race Team in 2009. Working with financial, marketing, logistics and sports management experts, they built up a solid business structure. Dumoulin Competition prepares its own race cars in-house since 2016. Their motto: “Passion – Performance – Partnerships” expresses their will to perform on the track and offer their partners maximum visibility and profitability in return for their commitment. Their vision: To become Canada’s leader in motorsports through on-track performance, an entrepreneurial spirit and human values. dumoulincompetition.com