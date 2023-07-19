Dye – Pocono Preview

Pocono Preview

July 22 | NOON ET | FS1 – MRN – SiriusXM

2023 NASCAR Truck Series Stats

Starts: 14; Best start: 9th; Best finish: 11th (Gateway); Laps led: 5; Current points position: 16th

Chassis History

Dye and the No. 43 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 330 in the Pocono mountains. Chassis no. 330 has been driven twice before at Pocono, first by Zane Smith in 2021 where it finished 14th, then last season by Jack Wood where it finished 33rd after getting involved in a crash. Daniel has raced with this chassis three times this season, and earned his best finish of 11th at WWT Raceway with it last month. Smith took it to victory lane at Dover Motor Speedway in 2020.

Rookie of the Year

Rebounding from an off-track excursion earlier in the race, Daniel Dye was able to claw his way through the field en route to a top-15 finish. A 14th place result for Dye at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course was the second best result of all NCTS rookies in the field. Daniel surpassed his teammate, Rajah Caruth, and is now third in rookie points (139 back from Sanchez and 61 behind Garcia) heading into Pocono.

Daniel Dye Quote

“I’m really looking forward to heading to Pocono this weekend; it’s close to the Champion Container home base and we will have a bunch of their employees that’ll be joining us at the track. Pocono is a place that I’ve raced at before and I enjoy racing at quite a bit, so I’m looking forward to seeing what Blake and the rest of our No. 43 team can bring to the racetrack. We’ll fight hard all day and make good changes and hopefully put on a good show for our partners and give them a run they can be proud of.”

About Champion Container

Founded in 1968, Champion Container has evolved into the premier general line packaging container distributor in the Northeast. From our seven strategically based locations we provide packaging container solutions to our valued domestic and international customers.

We serve a diverse customer base in the chemical, flavors and fragrances, paint, cosmetic, food, agricultural, and pharmaceutical industries. Small, medium, and Fortune 500 companies rely on Champion to deliver quality and service at a competitive price. Our strength, “just in time” shipments, is the value added provided through our own fleet of trucks and significant investment in inventory.

Our knowledgeable sales representatives and customer service associates have the expertise required to provide packaging guidance and solutions for the most unique and demanding projects. Companies rely on us to be their technical source in the ever-changing packaging container landscape. For more information, please visit www.championcontainer.com.

About Race to Stop Suicide

Race to Stop Suicide is a non-profit organization co-founded by Daniel and Randy Dye. The organization’s main objective is to create awareness, remove stigma and normalize the conversation surrounding suicide. They provide entry-level education on what to look for, symptoms and how to check up on family and friends. Race to Stop Suicide also ensures that people have easy access to helpful resources like the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and 988. For more information, visit their website at www.racetostopsuicide.com.