Young’s Motorsports Pocono Raceway Truck Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Pocono (Pa.) Raceway | CRC Brakleen 150

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Stefan Parsons

Primary Partner(s): CRC Brakleen

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2023 Driver Points Position: N/A

2023 Owner Points Position: 30th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Glad to Have You Back: This weekend at Pocono Raceway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Cornelius, N.C.-native Stefan Parsons as the driver of the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time in 2023.

Parsons returns to the organization for the second time this season and the first race since the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track race in April after piloting the team’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST entry in three races last year, including his most recent event at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Motor Speedway in October 2022.

About Stefan: Stefan Parsons, 25, is an American professional stock car racing driver. He currently competes part-time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Parsons is one of the most well-known drivers in the NASCAR community. When he isn’t racing, he is always the first driver to volunteer his time working for teams on the side.

Often praised for his mentality of “doing whatever it takes” to earn a spot in the top ranks of NASCAR, his hard work and endless efforts translate to value for the marketing partners he aligns himself with.

Parsons is also the son of television analyst and former NASCAR driver Phil Parsons and the nephew of former NASCAR Cup Series champion and Hall of Famer Benny Parsons.

All Board: CRC Brakleen will serve as the primary marketing partner of Parsons’ No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 60-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

CRC Industries is celebrating the 52nd anniversary of its flagship brand, Brakleen®, the number-one-selling brake parts cleaner worldwide.

CRC Industries Inc. is a global leader in the production of specialty products and formulations for the do-it-yourselfer and maintenance professional, serving the automotive, industrial, electrical, marine, heavy truck, hardware, and aviation markets.

Glad To Have You Back: This weekend at Pocono Raceway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Heartland Payment Systems Inc. as a major associate marketing partner for Saturday afternoon’s race.

Heartland Payment Systems Inc. (NYSE: HPY), one of the largest payment processors in the United States, delivers credit | debit | prepaid card processing and security technology through Heartland Secure™ and its comprehensive Heartland breach warranty.

Heartland also offers point of sale, mobile commerce, e-Commerce, marketing solutions, payroll solutions, and related business solutions and services to more than 300,000 business and educational locations nationwide.

Heartland Commerce has more than 90,000 customer locations using its Heartland commerce software.

Stefan Parsons Truck Series Pocono Raceway Track Stats: Saturday afternoon’s CRC Brakleen 150 will mark Parson’s inaugural Truck Series outing at the Lond Pond, Pennsylvania race track.

Parsons, however, does have experience at the 2.5-mile triangle in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with two prior starts for B.J. McLeod.

Stefan Parsons Truck Series Stats: From 2018 to 2023, Parsons has nine starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, highlighted by a career-best 17th place finish at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in August 2018 driving the No. 15 Chevrolet Silverado for Premium Motorsports.

In addition to Premium Motorsports, Parsons also has also made Truck Series starts for MAKE Motorsports, CMI Motorsports, Glory 2 God (G2G) Racing and this weekend for Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports.

Double Duty: In addition to Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race at Pocono, Parsons will also compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 for SS GreenLight Racing several hours after the checkered flag waves for the Truck Series race.

Parsons will make his third Xfinity Series start in Long Pond aboard the No. 07 OLLIE’S | Rich Mar Florist Chevrolet Camaro.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Parsons as crew chief of the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

He will be crew chief in his 118th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon. In his previous 117 races, he has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes to his resume.

Saturday’s CRC Brakleen 150 will be his sixth tango with “The Tricky Triangle” as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Pocono Raceway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 19th, 20th and 21st NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Pocono Raceway. The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 11th, twice, but most recently with Tyler Dippel in the 2019 edition of the Gander RV 150 on July 27, 2019.

Since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 20.7 and an average finish of 22.3 in 18 Truck Series starts overall.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 448 starts from 55 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.5 and an average finishing position of 21.6.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Stefan Parsons, please visit stefanparsons.com, like him on Facebook (Stefan Parsons Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@stefan_parsons) and Twitter (@StefanParsons98).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Stefan Parsons Pre-Race Quote:

On Pocono Raceway: “I love working with the Young’s Motorsports group and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the No. 02 Chevrolet this weekend.

﻿“I am very thankful to Tyler, Randy, Becky and the entire Young’s Motorsports family for the opportunity, as well as CRC Auto, Heartland Payment Systems and CS&A Insurance for believing in me and making this race happen on Saturday!”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): Rich Mar Florist

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Tyler Young

2023 Driver Points Position: 28th

2023 Owner Points Position: 35th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd invades familiar territory this weekend at Pocono Raceway, the 15th race of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season eyeing his first top-10 of the year but more importantly hunting his second win of his Truck Series career.

No. 155: This weekend at Pocono, Boyd will make his 155th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 101st start in Trucks when the green flag waves Saturday afternoon.

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Pocono Raceway, Young’s Motorsports and Boyd welcome Rich Mar Florist as the primary partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time in 2023.

Rich Mar Florist has been the Lehigh Valley’s local florist since 1955. From small beginnings, the

company has grown to provide floral arrangements at events large and small across the country.

The family-owned business has been involved in motorsports 2019. They have supported drivers and teams of all sizes, even creating their own racing brand, Rich Mar Florist Racing.

Rich Mar Florist Racing has sponsored drivers competing in NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity

Series, NASCAR Truck Series, 410 and 360 Winged Sprint Cars, Dirt Midgets, IndyCar, and more.

They’re also partnered with major venues such as Pocono Raceway, Nashville Superspeedway, Watkins

Glen International, and Dover Motor Speedway.

They have large partnerships outside of motorsports, including the U.S. Open, AHL partnerships with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and the Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins and MILB with the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs.

Bucks for the Brave: This weekend at Pocono, Boyd will continue to promote Record Rack’s Bucks for the Brave initiative.

Spencer Boyd is continuing his efforts to support the men and women who have served in the line of duty.

Veterans (no longer serving) and retired First Responders (Law Enforcement, Firefighters, EMTs) can win the hunting experience of a lifetime thanks to long-time Boyd partner, Record Rack® premium wildlife feed (brand owned by Cargill, Inc.)

The window for nominations will be open on July 4 through September 11, 2023, for the annual Bucks for the Brave charitable event, which will include for the first time a women-only hunt.

Bucks for the Brave is an all-expense paid trip that will take place in the fall of 2023.

The event will be hosted at Trinity Oaks’ Thumbtack Ranch in Batesville, TX, which is the only nationally recognized Purple Heart Ranch in the United States.

Four women plus one winner from each of our eight categories will be chosen: Army Veteran, Marine Corps Veteran, Navy Veteran, Air Force Veteran, Coast Guard Veteran, Retired Firefighter, Retired Law Enforcement and Retired EMT.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Pocono Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s CRC Brakleen 150 will mark Boyd’s fifth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start at the 2.5-mile triangular race track.

In his previous four races at the “Tricky Triangle,” Boyd has a best-track finish of 18th after starting 25th in the 2019 Gander RV 150.

He holds an average finish at Pocono of 24.8.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway 2.0-miles and larger, Boyd has made 14 starts throughout his career with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes and carrying an average finishing position of 18.1.

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

Truck Series Rundown: In seven years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 101 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 24.1.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Rich Mar Florist Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief and team principal Tyler Young.

Saturday afternoon will be his first dance with the “Tricky Triangle” as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Pocono Raceway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 19th, 20th and 21st NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Pocono Raceway. The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 11th, twice, but most recently with Tyler Dippel in the 2019 edition of the Gander RV 150 on July 27, 2019.

Since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 20.7 and an average finish of 22.3 in 18 Truck Series starts overall.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 448 starts from 55 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.5 and an average finishing position of 21.6.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote:

On Pocono Raceway: “Headed to the Tricky Triangle! One of the most unique tracks on the schedule and we have some great Pennsylvania local companies on board. So many campers too. I look forward to cruising the campground and having a good race on Saturday afternoon.”

On the Bucks for the Brave: “This will be the sixth annual Bucks for the Brave that I will be associated with. I look forward to it every year and am humbled to represent all Veterans and First Responders on my truck.

“What Record Rack does to authentically engage my fellow NASCAR fans that love hunting and their country is truly inspiring. I love being a part of it and am honored to help promote nominations.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Chad Chastain

Primary Partner(s): Trophy Tractor

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Joe Lax

2023 Driver Points Position: N/A

2023 Owner Points Position: 32nd

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome!: Young’s Motorsports welcomes driver Chad Chastain as the driver of the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST for Saturday afternoon’s CRC Brakleen 150.

Chastain, the younger brother of NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain will make his inaugural Truck Series debut under the Young’s Motorsports banner.

The Alva, Fla. native will become the 56th different driver to pilot a Young’s Motorsports vehicle since the team’s inception in 2012.

Glad To Have You: For the 15th Truck Series race of the season, Chastain and Young’s Motorsports welcome Trophy Tractor as the primary partner of the team’s No. 20 Chevrolet this weekend at Pocono.

Trophy Tractor offers a cost-effective alternative to the purchase and rental of new equipment with quality low hour used equipment. Trophy Tractor specializes in the sale and rental of haul trucks, loaders, dozers, scrapers, excavators, compactors, graders and water equipment.

Recently, Trophy Tractor’s new state-of-the-art, 28,000-square-foot facility opened in Burleson, Texas just outside of Dallas-Fort Worth. The new building has a total of eight service bays, each with 22-ft. by 22-ft. access doors and a 5,000-sq.-ft. office.

Chad Chastain Truck Series Pocono Raceway Track Stats: Saturday afternoon’s CRC Brakleen 150 will mark Chastain’s inaugural Truck Series outing at the Lond Pond, Pennsylvania race track.

Chad Chastain Truck Series Stats: From 2021 to 2023, Chastain has five starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, highlighted by a career-best 30th-place finish, three times, most recently at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway in October 2022 driving the No. 44 for Niece Motorsports.

Pocono will be the first time in Chastain’s young Truck Series career that he has driven a vehicle by another partner outside of the Niece Motorsports family.

Brotherly Love: Saturday afternoon’s CRC Brakleen 150 will see the younger Chad Chastain face off against his older brother and four-time Truck Series winner Ross Chastain during the regular season finale.

The elder Chastain will drive a Chevrolet Silverado RST fielded by Niece Motorsports.

Pocono will mark the first NASCAR National Series-sanctioned race where both drivers have competed against each other

Double Duty: In addition to Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race at Pocono, Parsons will also compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 for DGM Racing, several hours after the checkered flag waves for the Truck Series race.

Chastain will make his fourth career Xfinity Series start in Long Pond aboard the No. 91 MAR-DELicious Watermelons Chevrolet Camaro.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Pocono Raceway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 19th, 20th and 21st NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Pocono Raceway. The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 11th, twice, but most recently with Tyler Dippel in the 2019 edition of the Gander RV 150 on July 27, 2019.

Since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 20.7 and an average finish of 22.3 in 18 Truck Series starts overall.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 448 starts from 55 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.5 and an average finishing position of 21.6.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Chastain as crew chief of the No. 20 Trophy Tractor Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.

He will be crew chief in his 110th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon. In his previous 109 races, he has one pole and nine top-10 finishes to his resume.

Saturday afternoon will be his sixth tango at the “Tricky Triangle” as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Chad Chastain, please like him on Facebook (Chad Chastain Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@chad36chastain) and Twitter (@chadchastain36).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Chad Chastain Pre-Race Quote:

“I am very humbled by this opportunity with Young’s Motorsports. I am very thankful to everyone on the team for giving me a chance to drive the No. 20 Trophy Tractor Chevrolet Silverado while allowing me not only the opportunity to race with my brother Ross (Chastain) but also get some seat time before the Xfinity race on Saturday afternoon.”

Race Information:

The CRC Brakleen 150 (60 laps | 150 miles) is the 15th of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, July 21, 2023, from 1:35 p.m. – 2:05 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow from 2:05 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag on Saturday, July 22, 2023, shortly after 12:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).