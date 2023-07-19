LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and GMS Racing Host “Veterans Fill Your Cup” Event

STATESVILLE, NC (July 19, 2023) — LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™, GMS Racing and Veterans Heart Group today hosted an event for veterans from Iredell and surrounding North Carolina counties. Over 100 veterans were present for the “Veterans Fill Your Cup” at the Statesville-based team’s race shop.

The “Veterans Fill Your Cup” initiative was designed to honor and support the nation’s veterans. The event provided a unique opportunity for veterans to engage with NASCAR legends and drivers. Among the veterans, notable attendees included NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Dale Inman; LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Cup Series team owner Maury Gallagher, drivers Erik Jones and Noah Gragson; and GMS Racing’s NASCAR Truck Series drivers Grant Enfinger and Daniel Dye.

The event took place on the shop floor amongst racecars and trucks, and featured a continental breakfast with coffee products provided by Black Rifle Coffee Company; a partner featured on Gragson’s No. 42 Chevrolet.

The teams plan on hosting a second “Veterans Fill Your Cup” event later this year on Wednesday, October 25th. More information will become available closer to the scheduled date via the teams’ social media channels as well as from the Veterans Heart Group.

About Veterans Heart Group: The Veterans Heart Group consists of Veteran volunteers as well as the spouses of Veterans from all branches of military service and from various geographic locations. The mission of the Veterans Heart Group is to show honor to aging Veterans as well as veterans who are at the end of life. We do this by coming together and presenting our appreciation with military-related gifts as well as a military salute. The Veterans Heart Group is committed to serving those who served in the military in any capacity, regular military, National Guard, and reserves. For more information go to www.veteransheartgroup.org.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (NCS) Jimmie Johnson. The club competes full-time in the NCS fielding the Nos. 42 and 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for drivers Noah Gragson and Erik Jones, respectively, along with the No. 84 part-time entry for Johnson in 2023. Richard Petty “The King” serves as team ambassador.

In 2021, Gallagher acquired Richard Petty Motorsports and renamed the team to Petty GMS. With the addition of Johnson to the ownership structure in 2023, the organization rebranded to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY M.C.). With a unique title signifying a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for all motorsport enthusiasts to celebrate the past and future legacies of its members, while competing for wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level.

Based in Statesville, N.C., LEGACY M.C. operates alongside GMS Racing (GMS), which currently fields three full-time entries in the NASCAR Truck Series. Since the formation of GMS in 2012, Gallagher and Mike Beam, team president, have shared incredible success. GMS Racing captured the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championships and the 2019 and 2020 ARCA East championships, accumulating over 65 wins across six national racing circuits.

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and at www.LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com.