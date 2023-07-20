Haley inks multi-year deal with Rick Ware Racing, beginning in 2024

Rick Ware Racing announced that Justin Haley will be joining the organization on a multi-year basis, beginning in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The move will result with the 24-year-old Haley from Winamac, Indiana, pilot a Ford Mustang for the organization based in Concord, North Carolina, that is also technically aligned with Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. The news also comes as Haley is currently campaigning in his second full-time season in NASCAR’s premier series for Kaulig Racing, a team that Haley first joined at the start of the 2019 Xfinity Series season and will be departing at this season’s conclusion.

“This is a unique opportunity that I look forward to,” Haley said. “There are many key pieces of this program I believe can help me in taking the next steps in my NASCAR career. I look forward to working with our key partners, and many additional RWR partners to be announced soon. The alliance with RFK Racing is going to be pivotal for the future of our on-track success.”

A former champion of the ARCA Menards Series East division in 2016 and race winner across the Craftsman Truck Series and Xfinity Series, Haley made his first three career starts in the Cup Series in 2019, where he drove for Spire Motorsports. During his third and final start of the season at Daytona International Speedway in July 2019, Haley achieved the upset by notching his first career victory in NASCAR’s premier series after retaining the lead when NASCAR made the event official 33 laps shy of its scheduled distance due to precipitation.

After making 33 Cup starts between Kaulig Racing and Spire Motorsports during the 2020-21 seasons, Haley became a full-time Cup competitor for Kaulig in 2022, which marked the team’s first full-time campaign in NASCAR’s premier series. During his first full-time Cup season, the Indiana native recorded three top-five results, four top-10 results, 44 laps led and an average-finishing result of 18.4 before finishing in 22nd place in the final standings. Currently, Haley is coming off a strong runner-up result in the Cup Series’ inaugural Chicago Street Course event. He has also racked up five top-10 results, 23 laps led and an average-finishing result of 18.1 through the first 20-scheduled events, which places him in 21st place in the regular-season standings and 46 points below the top-16 cutline to make the 2023 Cup Series Playoffs.

Through 92 starts in NASCAR’s premier series, Haley has achieved one victory, five top-five results, 12 top-10 results, 72 laps led and an average-finishing result of 21.7.

“This is a great day for our team on many levels,” Rick Ware, owner of Rick Ware Racing who currently fields two full-time entries in the Cup Series, said. “Having someone with Justin’s talent and background become part of our future is a testament to our commitment to growth over the past few years. I have known Justin for a long time, respect all he has achieved in many forms of motorsports and look forward to great success together. His versatility as a driver in multiple series, the continuity we can build around Justin and the respect amongst his peers will pay great dividends for our team. He will be a great teammate for the RWR/RFK Racing alliance.”

Further announcements regarding Haley’s ride number, sponsorships and crew chief along with his replacement at Kaulig Racing have yet to be announced.

With his plans for next season set, Haley’s next scheduled Cup Series start of this season is set to occur at Pocono Raceway this Sunday, July 23. The event’s broadcast time is scheduled to occur at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.