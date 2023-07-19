Weekend schedule for Pocono

NASCAR travels to Pocono Raceway this weekend for another full schedule of competition. The ARCA Menards Series will jump-start the on-track action Friday evening in the Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150.

Chase Elliott is the defending Cup Series race winner. His road to victory lane last year was unusual with the top two finishers, Denny Hamlin (first) and Kyle Busch (second) both being disqualified after failing post-race inspection. However, a victory would propel Elliott, who is 60 points behind the cutoff, to the Playoffs. There are six races remaining in the regular season with eight open spots.

The Xfinity Series has only competed at the Tricky Triangle seven times and has produced seven different winners. Cole Custer, who won from the pole in 2019, is the only previous race winner entered in this weekend’s race. There are eight upcoming regular season races and five open spots available in the series Playoffs.

There are two races left in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series regular season. Corey Heim, with two wins his year, currently leads the driver standings by 26 points.

Six Truck Series drivers are locked into the Playoffs by virtue of wins – Zane Smith (Daytona, COTA), Christian Eckes (Atlanta, Darlington), Carson Hocevar (Texas, Nashville), Corey Heim (Martinsville, Mid-Ohio), Grant Enfinger (Kansas, WWTR), and Ben Rhodes (Charlotte).

All times are Eastern.

Friday, July 21

11:30 a.m.: ARCA Practice – No TV

12:30 p.m.: ARCA Qualifying – No TV

1:35 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – All Entries – FS1

2:05 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (Impound)

Single Vehicle/1 Lap/All Entries – FS1

3:35 p.m.: Xfinity Practice – All Entries

4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Qualifying (Impound)

Single Vehicle/1 Lap/All Entries

USA/NBC Sports App

6 p.m.: ARCA Menard Series Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150

60 laps = 150 miles

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, July 22

Noon: Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150

Stages end on Laps 15/30/60 Laps = 150 Miles

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $757,274

2:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice (3 p.m. ET on USA)

Groups A & B

NBC Sports App/MRN/SiriusXM

3:20 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying

(Impound) Group A & B/Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds

USA/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

5:30 p.m.: Xfinity Pocono 225

Stages end on Laps 20/40/90 Laps = 225 Miles

USA/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

Purse: $1,411,027

Sunday, July 23

2:30 p.m.: HighPoint.com 400

Stages end on Laps 30/95/160 = 400 Miles

USA/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

The Purse: $7,243,361

