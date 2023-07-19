Weekend schedule for Pocono

NASCAR travels to Pocono Raceway this weekend for another full schedule of competition. The ARCA Menards Series will jump-start the on-track action Friday evening in the Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150.
Chase Elliott is the defending Cup Series race winner. His road to victory lane last year was unusual with the top two finishers, Denny Hamlin (first) and Kyle Busch (second) both being disqualified after failing post-race inspection. However, a victory would propel Elliott, who is 60 points behind the cutoff, to the Playoffs. There are six races remaining in the regular season with eight open spots.
The Xfinity Series has only competed at the Tricky Triangle seven times and has produced seven different winners. Cole Custer, who won from the pole in 2019, is the only previous race winner entered in this weekend’s race. There are eight upcoming regular season races and five open spots available in the series Playoffs.
There are two races left in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series regular season. Corey Heim, with two wins his year, currently leads the driver standings by 26 points.
Six Truck Series drivers are locked into the Playoffs by virtue of wins – Zane Smith (Daytona, COTA), Christian Eckes (Atlanta, Darlington), Carson Hocevar (Texas, Nashville), Corey Heim (Martinsville, Mid-Ohio), Grant Enfinger (Kansas, WWTR), and Ben Rhodes (Charlotte).
All times are Eastern.
Friday, July 21
11:30 a.m.: ARCA Practice – No TV
12:30 p.m.: ARCA Qualifying – No TV
1:35 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – All Entries – FS1
2:05 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (Impound)
Single Vehicle/1 Lap/All Entries – FS1
Post Truck Series Qualifying on Press Pass
3:35 p.m.: Xfinity Practice – All Entries
4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Qualifying (Impound)
Single Vehicle/1 Lap/All Entries
USA/NBC Sports App
Post Xfinity Series Qualifying on Press Pass
6 p.m.: ARCA Menard Series Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150
60 laps = 150 miles
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, July 22
Noon: Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150
Stages end on Laps 15/30/60 Laps = 150 Miles
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $757,274
Post Truck Series Race on Press Pass
2:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice (3 p.m. ET on USA)
Groups A & B
NBC Sports App/MRN/SiriusXM
3:20 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying
(Impound) Group A & B/Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds
USA/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App
Post-Cup Qualifying on Press Pass
5:30 p.m.: Xfinity Pocono 225
Stages end on Laps 20/40/90 Laps = 225 Miles
USA/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App
Purse: $1,411,027
Post Xfinity Race on Press Pass
Sunday, July 23
2:30 p.m.: HighPoint.com 400
Stages end on Laps 30/95/160 = 400 Miles
USA/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App
The Purse: $7,243,361
Post Cup Race on Press Pass