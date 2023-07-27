JD Motorsports and Brennan Poole teaming up with athletes from the University of Kansas

July 27, 2023 – Houston, TX – BeONE Sports – developers of a platform where accomplished athletes’ movements are digitized into a phone app with the goal of creating a training paradigm for athletes to learn – today announced the first-of-its-kind collaboration with Mass St. Collective and the University of Kansas to bring a Collegiate NIL NASCAR car to the upcoming NASCAR race on September 9 at Kansas Speedway.

The collaboration also includes JD Motorsports, eleven (11) University of Kansas student-athletes being featured on the race car, and Mass St. Collective – the KU NIL Collective founded in 2021 to help Jayhawk student-athletes build their personal brand and benefit from their name, image and likeness.

“Our goal at Mass St. Collective is to find new and unique instances where we can grow the brand of our KU student-athletes in new and meaningful ways through name, image and likeness.” says Dan Beckler, President of Mass St. Collective. “To partner with BeOne Sports and have 11 Jayhawks on a NASCAR Xfinity Series Race car is something that has never been done before, and it’s an exciting way to bring NIL and college athletes to the racing industry. Brand loyalty is the best among NASCAR fans, and we hope this car only adds to that. What makes this even more special is to debut the car in our home state at Kansas Speedway.”

“I’m so excited to be a part of something that’s never been done before! I love Kansas and it’s going to be so cool to have the college athletes on the car and give them a ride in our fast race car!” said Brennan Poole, driver of the #6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet.

Additionally, BeONE Sports is developing technology to level the racetrack. With the technology available from BeONE Sports, JD Motorsports hopes to become more competitive with the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ top teams and is exploring a variety of applications using comparative training within the team.

”JD Motorsports and Brennan Poole are teaming up with athletes from the University of Kansas for The Kansas Lottery 300 on September 9th at Kansas Speedway. We are happy to have BeONE back, Scott and I have worked very hard to put the NIL deal together to create a first in Nascar.” said Tony Priscaro, VP of Marketing and Sales for JD Motorsports.

“We believe athletes are everywhere, and we are very excited to bring new and interesting NIL opportunities to student-athletes. The KU NIL NASCAR is a great example of collaboration and driving innovation…literally,” says Scott Deans, BeONE Sports Founder and CEO.

BeONE Sports will be on location in Kansas from September 7th-9th. They will be kicking off their collaboration with athletes from the Kansas CIty Chiefs on September 7th, working with University of Kansas athletes on campus on September 8th, and at the NASCAR race on September 9th. For more information, visit beonesports.com.

About BeONE Sports

BeONE Sports has developed cutting-edge, sports training technology based on body mechanics within any sport. They’ve invented “Comparative Training,” where accomplished athletes’ movements are digitized into the technology, creating a catalog of learning potential. Using their patent-pending AI on a mobile device, young athletes around the world can train with their heroes! Athletes, coaches and parents receive immediate feedback on technique and body-position improvements, and BeONE Sports is revolutionizing the use of NIL where athletes and coaches earn income while training the next generation. For more information, visit www.beonesports.com

About Mass St. Collective

Mass St. Collective is the name, image and likeness organization serving all student-athletes at the University of Kansas. Utilizing gifts from donors, Mass St. coordinates opportunities for student-athletes to use their NIL in various ways like marketing opportunities with businesses and charitable organizations that align with their values and interests. Our mission is to create generational change for these student-athletes, all while helping them build a brand during their time at arguably the most recognizable collegiate athletics program in the country. For more information, visit www.MassStrategies.com