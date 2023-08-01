Reigning IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo Am Champion Shehan Chandrasoma Joins TPC Racing for Remainder of 2023 Season

Chandrasoma Debuts in ProAm Class No. 20 TPC Racing/Lamborghini Austin Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 this Weekend in Saturday and Sunday Doubleheader at Road America

TPC Racing Returns to IMSA Super Trofeo Competition for Fourth-Straight Year Following Race-Winning and Championship Podium Performance in 2022

ELKHART LAKE, Wisconsin (August 1, 2023) – Reigning IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Am-class Champion Shehan Chandrasoma has joined forces with TPC Racing for the balance of the 2023 season that resumes this weekend with a Saturday and Sunday doubleheader at Road America. Chandrasoma and co-driver Bryson Lew debut the No. 20 TPC Racing/Lamborghini Austin Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 in the weekend’s twin 50-minute races.

Chandrasoma comes to TPC Racing in a battle for his second-straight Super Trofeo championship after winning the Am-class title in his rookie season last year. Securing his sixth victory of the year in 2022’s season-ending race last November in Portimão, Portugal was enough for Chandrasoma to jump from third to first in the final weekend of competition to clinch the IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo Am Championship.

A Super Trofeo Am-entry from TPC Racing finished second to Chandrasoma in his title-clinching race in Portugal, which elevated TPC and its co-drivers to third in the final Am-class championship top three. Earlier in the 2022 season, TPC Racing won its first Super Trofeo race with a victory in the LB Cup division at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

TPC Racing first entered IMSA Super Trofeo North America competition late in the 2020 season. The team ran the full 2021 and ’22 Super Trofeo seasons and looks forward to picking up where it left off last season in this year’s final races with Chandrasoma.

Stepping up to the ProAm division this year – a championship Lew and his then co-driver won last year – Chandrasoma arrives at TPC Racing third in the point standings following the first two race weekends of the year at Laguna Seca and Watkins Glen. Chandrasoma reached the podium in three of the year’s first four races – highlighted by a runner-up showing in race two at Laguna Seca – and now aims for his first win of the season with TPC Racing starting this weekend at Road America.

A three-day event weekend, the Lamborghini Super Trofeo schedule begins with morning and afternoon practice sessions Friday. Qualifying sessions for both weekend races at 10:20 a.m. CDT gets things started Saturday before the first 50-minute race that is scheduled to start later that day at 3:50 p.m. CDT. Sunday’s second and final sprint of the race of the weekend is set to go green at 1:35 p.m. CDT.

﻿Harris Levitas, TPC Racing Director of Race Operations: “TPC Racing is extremely happy to welcome Shehan Chandrasoma and his family and Lamborghini Austin to the TPC Racing family. TPC Racing is run as a family owned and operated business and it is really wonderful to have a family like the Chandrasomas come out to all of the events with us with the support of Lamborghini Austin. We are looking forward to a really competitive weekend at Road America to get things started. The team has been going through the car thoroughly and we hope to roll off the trailer with an extremely competitive Lamborghini. We want to give Shehan the best chance possible in the year’s final four races as he is fighting for a ProAm championship right now. We are really looking forward to working with a driver that has won a Super Trofeo title in the recent past, and last year TPC Racing placed third to Shehan’s first in the championship. Now we want to increase Shehan’s chances of winning another title and we will work as hard as we can to get him there.”

Shehan Chandrasoma, Driver – No. 20 TPC Racing/Lamborghini Austin Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2: “Last year was just my first season in Super Trofeo and I really got to explore my love for driving and racing from that very first race at Laguna Seca. And who would have known it, but I ended up winning the Am championship. Now, this year with TPC Racing, I am super excited to expand the opportunity even more in a very fast Lamborghini and hopefully win a championship as well this season with TPC and Lamborghini Austin. Most of the tracks we went to last season were all brand new to me, including my first visit to Road America. It is a super fun track but very difficult for sure. We have a good shot at the ProAm championship this season. We left the first round leading the championship, but in the second race weekend at Watkins Glen we had some trouble with the setup. With the changeover to TPC Racing we are excited to get our car back in the game, starting at Road America.”

About TPC Racing: TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sportscars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.