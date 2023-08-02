Jr III Racing Heads to Road America for IMSA SportsCar Weekend

Noble replaces Lundqvist in the No. 29 Wing S2 Cyber Ligier

Elkhart Lake, Wisc. (1 August 2023) – Returning to where the team first launched its IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship program, Jr III (“Junior-Three”) Racing will be making its third start in the category this year. Having made the team’s WeatherTech debut at the track in 2021, Road America has a lot of meaning to the Jr III Racing crew, and this year it is extra special as the team debuts a second WeatherTech entry into competition with the No. 29 Wing S2 Cyber Ligier driven by Bijoy Garg and Colin Noble.

Garg who currently drives the No. 3 VP Racing SportsCar Challenge (VPRC) entry for Jr III Racing will be making his WeatherTech debut this weekend. The young Californian has driven to four wins and three additional podiums in VPRC so far this season. Garg will be making his first start in the WeatherTech LMP3 category at Road America, but has eight starts in open wheel competition at the quick Wisconsin track, having scored a fourth place finish in 2022 in USF 2000.

“Road America has always been one of my favorite tracks,” said Garg. “I think we’ve been pretty fast in everything I’ve driven there. I’m really looking forward to the weekend. I feel like I’ve been preparing for this moment all season between competing in VP and Asian Le Mans Series. It should be a pretty exciting race!”

Noble joins Jr III Racing to make his IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship debut. The Scottish driver started racing in go karts moving up the ranks to the Radical European Masters before racing in Formula Renault. In 2021 Noble won the Michelin Le Mans Cup Championship after scoring two wins and three podiums in the LMP3 category. During the 2021 and 2022 seasons Noble competed in the Asian Le Mans Series as well as the Michelin Le Mans Cup. For the 2023 season Noble competes in the Michelin Le Mans Cup LMP3 category scoring a second and third place finish so far this season.

“I am really looking forward to getting started with Jr III Racing this weekend in the WeatherTech Championship at Road America,” said Noble. “The team has been performing well all year and hopefully we can continue that form this weekend!”

Jr III Racing’s full-season drivers Ari Balogh and Garett Grist are on the hunt for their first win in IMSA WeatherTech competition. Over the last two seasons the duo has scored six second place finishes. Last year Balogh and Grist overcame changing weather conditions and multiple caution periods to score a fourth place finish at Road America. This season the No. 30 Airbnb Ligier has led laps at all three LMP3 championship events this season.

“Road America will almost be a completely different race this year,” said Grist. “The track was repaved over the off season, but thankfully we have been able to test there a few times. Last year the race was a bit crazy at Road America. Ari did great his stint keeping the car clean and staying on track as a lot of others were going off and hitting other cars. I struggled a bit during my stint with pace, and I could never get around the guys in front of me. The team had prepared a really good car, as they always do. I’m excited to get back out there this year to see what we can do.”

The IMSA SportsCar Weekend kicks off on Friday August 4th, with the two hour and forty minute race taking place on Sunday at 11:10am ET. Watch the full race live on USA Network with coverage starting at 11:00am ET.