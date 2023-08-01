Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Chicago Pneumatic Compressors Ford Mustang Team Michigan International Speedway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES

The red and black Chicago Pneumatic Compressors scheme joins Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Mustang this weekend. The team heads to Brooklyn, Michigan to compete at the Michigan International Speedway.

Chicago Pneumatic Compressors joins Gilliland and the No. 38 team for the first time this season. Chicago Pneumatic last partnered with Front Row Motorsports at the Chicago Street Race where they finished seventh with Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team. Gilliland and the No. 38 team look to bring Chicago Pneumatic the same success this weekend.

Track activity will begin on Saturday with practice and qualifying at 12:35 p.m. ET. Sunday’s 400-mile race is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

COMPETITION NOTES

Out of his three starts at the 2-mile, D-shaped oval in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Gilliland has two fifth-place finishes, with one coming in the No. 38 Ford F-150 for FRM. Now, Gilliland looks to take his past success with him as he returns to Michigan for his second Cup start at the speedway.

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY

“Michigan is the home of Ford and that’s what is the most important to all the Ford teams when we come to Michigan. We always have a big contingent of Ford leadership at the track and we always want to perform for them.”

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND

“You always want to run well for Ford, but especially at Michigan. This is their home track and Ford has always had a ton of success here. So, it’s important. It means a lot to them and to us.

“And I am just as excited to have Chicago Pneumatic Compressors ride with me in Michigan. They are one of our many partners here at Front Row Motorsports and I’m looking forward to representing them. I can’t tell you how important their compressor is at the shop in our paint booth. They keep us running for sure.”

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frmand Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.