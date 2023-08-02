Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Michigan International Speedway

FireKeepers Casino 400

Michigan International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, August 6 at 2:30 p.m. EDT on USA

Kaulig Racing has made two NCS starts at Michigan International Speedway.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned two top fives, nine top-10 finishes and led 30 laps.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions FARMSMART Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has made 21 NCS starts and has led one lap at Michigan International Speedway.

The FireKeepers Casino 400 will be Allmendinger’s first NCS start at Michigan since 2018.

So far in the 2023 season, Allmendinger has led seven laps and earned a best finish of third, four top 10 and seven top-15 finishes.

“I’m looking forward to going to Michigan; we’ll have a lot of on-throttle time and it’s a racetrack I’m excited to go drive at. Last year, Noah [Gragson] had really good speed in the No. 16 car, and our big racetrack speed has been there this year, so I think it’s a track we can go to and do well at.” – AJ Allmendinger on Michigan International Speedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made two NCS starts at Michigan International Speedway.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Haley has earned one top five and five top-10 finishes with a best qualifying effort of third.

Haley’s best finish of the season came from his runner-up finish in the first-ever race at the Chicago Street Course where he led 23 laps, the most he has led in a single race.

After completing the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 and Alsco Uniforms 300, Haley now holds the record for the most NASCAR National Series miles completed in a single day by any driver in NASCAR history.

“I’m looking forward to going back to Michigan. Our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 has had a lot of speed on the larger tracks this year, so hopefully we can break our string of bad finishes and start gaining back momentum.” – Justin Haley on Michigan International Speedway

Cabo Wabo 250

Michigan International Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, August 5 at 3:30 p.m. EDT on NBC

Kaulig Racing has made 10 NXS starts at Michigan International Speedway and has earned one win, one top five, six top-10 finishes, and 100 laps led.

So far in the 2023 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has earned four wins, 15 top fives, 33 top-10 finishes and five pole awards.

Ross Chastain, No. 10 Jockey Chevrolet Camaro

Ross Chastain has made six NXS starts at Michigan International Speedway and will make his 201st NXS start at the two-mile race track with Kaulig Racing.

Chastain earned Kaulig Racing its first-ever NXS win at Daytona International Speedway in the 2019 Circle K Firecracker 250. He went on to earn 19 top five and 34 top-10 finishes during his time at Kaulig Racing.

“I’m pumped to be hopping back in a Kaulig Racing Chevy this week at Michigan and have some fun with a team I’ve had success with in the past. I appreciate the opportunity to be racing with old friends and teammates. It’s cool to have Jockey on board supporting me as well, just like they did in Chicago with Justin [Marks]!” – Ross Chastain on Michigan International Speedway

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Camaro

Daniel Hemric has made four NXS starts at Michigan International Speedway where he has earned one top five and two top-10 finishes.

Hemric currently sits eighth in the NXS standings and has earned four top five and 11 top-10 finishes so far in the 2023 season.

“Michigan is a huge race for everyone on the schedule, especially from the manufacturer’s side. You always want to go there and run well. It is a racetrack that brings out all of your strengths and weaknesses. I feel like it takes execution and minimal mistakes to have a good day at Michigan. We look forward to building off of some things we have done within that style of package this year. I’m looking forward to going there and hopefully giving ourselves a good opportunity.” – Daniel Hemric on Michigan International Speedway

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro

Chandler Smith will make his first NXS start at Michigan International Speedway in the Cabo Wabo 250.

Smith qualified on the pole in his lone NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) start at Michigan in 2020.

Smith currently sits seventh in the NXS points standings with one win, five top five and eight top-10 finishes.

“I feel like I’ve got a bit of unfinished business at Michigan, because I had some speed there a few years ago in Trucks but ended up wrecked early. It’s a pretty unique track; I don’t think we go to any other ovals that are two miles long anymore since Fontana is gone. It’s important to keep speed throughout the corner there, because it’s a big momentum track. The straightaways are pretty long, so we’ll be at a high speed on entry, and since it’s so wide in the corners, there’s going to be multiple lanes to choose from each time.” – Chandler Smith on Michigan International Speedway



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.