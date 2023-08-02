Toyota Racing – Michigan International Speedway – Weekly Preview – 08.02.23

This Week in Motorsports: July 31-August 6, 2023

· NCS/NXS/ARCA: Michigan International Speedway – August 4-6

PLANO, Texas (August 2, 2023) – Toyota’s teams and drivers take on the Motor City this weekend in Michigan.

NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS

Hamlin on a strong run.… Denny Hamlin continues to climb the point standings after another strong run at Richmond Raceway on Sunday. The Virginia-native earned a runner-up finish at his home track to move up to second in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, just 39 points out of the lead. Hamlin has two victories at Michigan International Speedway – in 2010 and 2011.

Truex adds to his points lead… Martin Truex Jr. added to his Cup Series points lead on Sunday despite battling through loose conditions. The 2017 Cup Champion holds a 39-point advantage over his teammate, Denny Hamlin, coming into Michigan. Truex is looking for his first Michigan win, but comes into the race this weekend with six consecutive top-10 finishes at the track, including three third-place runs.

Double Duty for Gibbs… Ty Gibbs is back running double duty this weekend. Gibbs will make his second Michigan Cup Series start in the No. 54 Toyota Camry TRD. The Rookie of the Year leader earned his first career Cup Series top-10 finish in this race one season ago. In the Xfinity Series, Gibbs will look to defend his 2022 Xfinity Series win at Michigan in the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra.

Nemechek looks to take back points lead… John Hunter Nemechek sits in second in the point standings, just 14 points out of the Xfinity Series championship lead coming into Michigan this weekend. Nemechek ran at Michigan last season in the Xfinity Series, and has three starts overall with a best finish of eighth in 2019.

Grala looks to continue to build… Kaz Grala earned his second top-10 finish and fourth top-15 in the last five races on Saturday as the Boston-native continues to move up the point standings. Grala cut 30 points off his deficit to the top-15 in the Xfinity Series point standings in Road America. He has two Xfinity Series starts at Michigan, both of which resulted in top-20 finishes.

Mosack back in the 24…The Sam Hunt Racing team goes into Michigan with momentum after Sage Karam delivered a career-best finish of fourth at Road America on Saturday. After three races in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 entry, Connor Mosack returns to the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra this weekend. Mosack will drive the car in 11 of the final 13 events this season.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA

Love looks to continue to build advantage… Jesse Love looks to continue to build on his points advantage. The 18-year-old won his fifth race in 10 starts this season at Pocono Raceway and now leads the national ARCA standings by 69 points heading into his first career start at Michigan this weekend.

