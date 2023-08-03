CAMDEN MURPHY RETURNS TO THE NASCAR XFINITY SERIES WITH GARNERS TOWING AND SS GREEN LIGHT RACING AT INDY!

Mooresville, NC August 3rd, 2023 – Camden Murphy and SS Green Light Racing reunite with support from “Garners Towing” at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series event on Saturday, August 12th, “Pennzoil 150” presented by Advance Auto Parts.

Taking the wheel of the number #08 Garners Towing car, Murphy will navigate the legendary speedway with the backing of his newest partner, a local Indianapolis company, “Garners Towing.” This collaboration adds to Murphy’s impressive portfolio in NASCAR since 2014, competing for various teams in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Beyond NASCAR, Murphy’s passion for motorsports extends to Monster Jam, where he drives a 12,000-pound Monster Jam Truck, entertaining fans across the globe.

When asked about the race weekend, Camden said, “I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel of a NASCAR Xfinity Series car and no better way to do it then at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and with the team I made my NASCAR Debut with back in 2014, SS Green Light Racing. Not to mention having a great partner like Garners Towing makes the weekend that much more special. I can’t thank Bobby Dotter enough for the opportunity and Jamie Garner for coming on board for this incredible weekend at such a historic racetrack!”. Team Owner Bobby Dotter added, “I have been a part of Cam’s NASCAR career ever since the beginning when he drove one of our trucks. I’m so proud and excited to have him back and in our car at Indy to see how well he does.”

Be sure to catch Camden Murphy in action as he showcases his versatility and talent in the

NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Follow his journey on Instagramor Facebook for the latest updates and behind-the-scenes moments.

When: Saturday, August 12th – 5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

Other Partners: Ronald McDonald House of Central Indiana, SimGear Simulators, DJ K Yung, Annapolis RV Center

ABOUT SS GREEN LIGHT RACING

SS Green Light Racing was founded by and is operated by Bobby Dotter, a second-generation driver who began his racing career as a teenager in the Chicago, IL area. Credited for bringing DeWalt into NASCAR, Dotter has turned to developing young drivers in the sport. Over the yearsmany talented drivers have been with Dotter at SS Green Light Racing including Tim Sauter, Mike Bliss, Chad McCumbee, Butch Miller, Jason White, David Starr, Ross Chastain.

ABOUT GARNERS TOWING

Garners Towing is a locally owned towing recovery and transport company. Garners Towing was founded in 1972 in Fortville Indiana by Kenny Garner. In 1997 the three-truck company was handed over to his son, Jamie Garner. Today Garners Towing operates from six locations around the central Indiana and Indianapolis area. With a fleet of almost 40 trucks and 60 employees. With Our fleet of the most modern equipment available and our well-trained staff you can rest assured, when you call Garners Towing you will get a quick, knowledgeable, trained professional response to all your needs