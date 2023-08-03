CHEVROLET INDYCAR AT NASHVILLE: TEAM CHEVY RACE ADVANCE

CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE

TEAM CHEVY RACE ADVANCE

AUGUST 4-6, 2023

CHEVROLET RACES INTO MUSIC CITY WITH MOMENTUM FOR THE BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX

DETROIT (August 3, 2023) – Racing into Music City this weekend, Nashville hosts its third annual Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on the temporary street circuit downtown. Seeking the first win for Chevrolet on the 2.17-mile, 11-turn track full of unique features, the Bowtie brand has one NTT P1 Pole Award (Scott McLaughlin – 2022) as well as one podium (Scott McLaughlin – 2022) and 34 laps led (McLaughlin – 22 laps, 2022, Josef Newgarden – 12 laps, 2022).

With the Team Chevy drivers and teams navigating the one-of-a-kind course that sees

553 yards of bridge exclusive to INDYCAR and 300 feet of pit lane, the track offers tight racing around Nissan Stadium and over the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge while blending three loves of Nashville – music, food, and racing.

Josef Newgarden, the driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet, calls Music City home and looks forward to racing in front of a hometown crowd saying, “It’s great to get back to Nashville. For me, it’s special being a home track event. We’ve got some good momentum, but I don’t know that it will translate fully to Nashville. The tough thing about INDYCAR is that (the tracks) are all are so different. The tracks that we go to, this street circuit is 180 degrees from what we had in Iowa. The second GP race in Indianapolis will be a totally different challenge again. It’s about being flexible. I think if we can have a good run here on these last five races, then we can still challenge for this championship. I’m feeling really confident in what Chevrolet has done for us, and we’re going to try and put all that work to use this weekend.”

“Chevrolet is heading to Nashville with momentum after a successful double race weekend in Iowa,” said Rob Buckner, IndyCar Program Manager at General Motors. “As is always the case in the NTT INDYCAR Series, going from a very fast short oval to a tight, technical street course presents a new set of demands for both the driver and his Chevrolet-powered car.

“With the additional consideration of high heat and humidity, not to mention the long run over the bridge and the twisty sections on both sides of the river, our Chevrolet engineers have been working closely with our Chevrolet teams to arrive with a package as close as possible when they roll off the transporter. The track can present a lot of different options on the amount of downforce you can run. There have been lots of time spent looking at both previous races’ data to see where we can improve. Working to score a W on the last street course of the season.”

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix race weekend on the streets of Nashville kicks off with practice Friday, Aug. 4 at 4 p.m. ET. The second practice of the event takes place Saturday at 11:40 a.m. ET, with qualifications following at 2:45 p.m. ET. The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix takes the green flag Sunday, Aug. 6 live on NBC at 12 p.m. ET. All practice and qualifying will be live on Peacock, INDYCAR Radio, and SiriusXM Channel 160.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (QUOTES):

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Chevrolet at Arrow McLaren INDYCAR:

“This weekend will be a test to a lot of the training we’ve done in the offseason just because of how humid and hot it will be, as it usually is every single year. It’s a very tough, physical race because of the heat, and it’s also a bumpy and challenging track. Nashville has probably been the track where we haven’t quite reached our potential either due to getting hit or having other issues.”

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 Chevrolet at Arrow McLaren INDYCAR:

”It’s super cool to be back in Nashville. It’s obviously one of the most fun cities in the Midwest and the U.S. It’s really a growing city, and it’s awesome to be here representing the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. I love the track layout; there have been some dramatic events there in the past. This is my third time coming here, and it’s one of those where you have to survive until the end because there’s so much going on, especially in the restarts. We’ll see if we can be a little quicker this year and have a good weekend.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 Chevrolet at Arrow McLaren INDYCAR:

”Nashville is such an electrifying city, and that energy really translates to the track. The blend of music, culture and passionate fans creates an atmosphere that’s unparalleled. This race has become a flagship event on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES calendar, and we all feel that prestige and excitement. Every year, the race always seems to be chaotic and a bit of a coin flip, but hopefully we are on the right side of it come Sunday for our final street course race of the year.”

Gavin Ward, Race Director at Arrow McLaren INDYCAR:

“We hope the rest of the field will be following our Arrow McLaren Chevrolets over the Cumberland River and through the streets of Nashville come Sunday. Street circuits haven’t been our strongest discipline this season, but we’ve got some fresh ideas and new developments to try as we aim to have some fun and build a better race team week-after-week. When it comes to race strategy, Nashville has proved it can reward the gambler. So, teams are really going to need to know when to hold ‘em and know when to fold ‘em this weekend.”

Ryan Hunter-Reay, No. 20 Chevrolet at Ed Carpenter Racing:

“The Music City Grand Prix presents another opportunity for us as a team to push forward and improve on our 2023 season. We have some positives to draw upon from our Toronto race weekend. Hopefully, we can apply those findings to the BITNILE.COM cars on a similarly bumpy street circuit in Nashville!”

Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 Chevrolet at Ed Carpenter Racing:

“It’s going to be an exciting weekend in Nashville! There is definitely a chance to us to get the BITNILE.COM car into the Top 10 and get some points. It’s a cool track, very bumpy, and there is always a lot of stuff happening. Staying out of that stuff is going to be important! It’s going to be a really warm weekend so living Florida and being used to the heat all the time should help. I just love the city of Nashville. Being able to drive there for the third time already is so exciting, it doesn’t feel like it’s been that long but it has!”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Chevrolet at AJ Foyt Racing:

“I would say the key to getting around Nashville is being able to hit your marks, and be consistent like on every street course. The thing with Nashville is you also have to drive a very uncomfortable race car to go fast, that meaning it’s a very bumpy track and you have to be comfortable with being shook at 180 miles an hour consistently.”

Benjamin Pedersen, No. 55 Chevrolet at AJ Foyt Racing:

“The key to Nashville is having a package for the car that can allow it to turn really well in the low-speed corners and a car that is very compliant over bumps. I have been preparing by doing a lot of heat training, along with my normal training and sim time.”

CHEVROLET AT NASHVILLE (V6 era, since 2012):

Wins on the streets of Nashville: 0

Pole Awards in Nashville: 1

2022: Scott McLaughlin

Podiums in Nashville by Team Chevy since 2012: 1

Laps Led in Nashville by Team Chevy since 2012: 34

2023 CHEVROLET BY THE NUMBERS:

193: NTT INDYCAR SERIES races as V6 engine supplier since 2012 return to INDYCAR.

111: Wins in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2012.

124: Earned poles since 2012.

7: Manufacturer Championships since 2012.

7: Driver/entrant champions since 2012.

12: Indianapolis 500 victories by Chevrolet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

5: Indianapolis 500 wins by Chevrolet since 2012 in the V6 2.2-liter twin turbo direct injected era.

26: Wins by Will Power since 2012 – all with Chevrolet power – most of any driver with the same manufacturer.

14: Consecutive seasons with at least one win by Will Power, including the past 11 with Chevrolet power.

9: Wins from the pole by Will Power with Chevrolet power since 2012, most by any driver.

46: Pole starts by Will Power since 2012 in a Chevrolet-powered car, most of any driver.

*Will Power’s career total of 70 poles makes him the all-time pole winner in INDYCAR.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, available in 79 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.