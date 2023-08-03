Teenager George Phillips Captures Summer Shootout Crown

CONCORD, N.C.: George Phillips could not have asked for a better birthday present on Tuesday night.

Celebrating his 15th birthday, Phillips captured the VP Fuels Semi-Pro Cook Out Summer Shootout championship at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

Over the course of eight weeks, Phillips visited Victory Lane four times but the strength of consistency propelled him to his first Legends Car Series championship in dominating fashion.

During Tuesday night’s Champions’ Night at Cook Out Summer Shootout presented by the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Phillips was able to lead the finale for six laps aboard his No. 55 machine before finishing second and earning more than enough points to capture the 30th annual Cook Out Summer Shootout for the VP Fuels Semi-Pro division.

“It absolutely means so much to me,” said Phillips.

“I was able to stay consistent every week. I had great competition and I just want to thank the Lord most of all, as well as my Miller Performance Motorsports team, including Zach Miller, Riley Halverson and Davis Rochester for their amazing coaching and guidance over the last 10 races.”

An emotional night for Phillips was full of gratitude.

﻿“There are so many people that helped make this VP Fuels Semi-Pro Cook Out Summer Shootout championship possible,” added Phillips. “Big or small, I am incredibly grateful and appreciative to everyone who made time to make sure we could compete for the championship.

“Without the support of my marketing partners, Ross and Witmer Inc. HVAC, Citrusafe Racing, The Racing Warehouse and Simpson Racing Products this opportunity would not have been possible. I’m glad I was able to deliver them the big trophy after two months.”

With the championship in the basket, Phillps will return to the Carolina Pro Late Models scene with his Setzer Racing and Development team this weekend at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

Phillips is the current championship leader and is boasting three wins this season aboard his No. 6 Setzer Racing and Development Chevrolet in his inaugural year of competition.

“I’d like to thank my Setzer Racing and Development for being patient with me while I had a lot of focus on the VP Fuels Semi-Pro Cook Out Summer Shootout championship,” added Phillips.

“With one championship down and one to go, I’m excited to return to the Carolina Pro Late Models this weekend and not only challenge for our fourth win – but pad our points lead to give our team some additional momentum for the rest of the season.”

In addition to Carolina Pro Late Models, Phillips will also compete in select CARS Tour Pro Late Model Series to complete his 2023 season, also aboard the No. 6 Setzer Racing and Development Chevrolet.

Find out more on George Phillips at his website: GeorgePhillipsRacing.com and on Instagram @GeorgePhillipsRacing.