WIGHT MOTORSPORTS SET FOR GP3R

(August 3, 2023) Wight Motorsports Inc. (WMI) is delighted to announce its participation in the highly anticipated NASCAR Pinty’s Series Race at the prestigious Grand Prix of Trois-Rivieres (GP3R) on Sunday, August 6, 2023. The team is geared up and ready to take on the challenge of this exhilarating street course.

Andrew Ranger, a veteran driver with an illustrious racing career, has an extraordinary track record at the Grand Prix of Trois-Rivieres, having clinched victory in the Pinty’s Series event four times in the past. Glenn Styres makes his second start on the famed street circuit and continues to improve his on-track performance.

The entire Wight Motorsports Inc (WMI) team is looking forward to the adrenaline-fueled action and the cheers of passionate fans as they take on the twists and turns of the Trois-Rivieres Street circuit.

Race Event Preview

Sunday August 6th, Green Flag approx. 2:18PM ET

Les 60 Tours Rousseau Metal

Race nine of 14 in 2023

This is the 16th NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at the Grand Prix of Trois-Rivieres

The Track: 1.521-miles, 11-turn, street circuit

Best finish: Ranger, 1st in 2008, ’09, ‘10’ & 12, Styres, 22nd, 2022

Quotes:

“We are beyond excited to be back at the Grand Prix of Trois-Rivieres. Andrew’s success at this event is no secret, and we have full faith in his capabilities to get the job done again”.

“Seeing the growth and improvement in Glenn’s performance and consistency gives us a lot of confidence and we’re eager to see what he can do in his second visit to GP3R”.

The Grand Prix of Trois-Rivieres is one of the most thrilling events on the NASCAR Pinty’s Series calendar, and we’re looking forward to a successful weekend”.

-David Wight, WMI Principal

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN+ and through FloRacing in the United States. Les 60 Tours Rousseau Metal will also be live on RDS2 and air later on TSN, date and time TBD.

The 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 14 total races in five provinces on a mixture of oval tracks along with road and street courses.

Race fans can get the latest information regarding WMI and the drivers on these social media channels:

Wight Motorsports Inc Twitter @Wightmotorsport Instagram @wightmotorsport

Andrew Ranger: Twitter @AndrewRanger51 Instagram @andrew_ranger27

Glenn Styres: Twitter @GlennStyres Instagram @glennstyres