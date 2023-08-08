Lawless Alan – TSPORT 200 Race Advance

TSPORT 200 | Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (200 Laps / 137.2 Miles)

Friday, August 11 | Indianapolis, Indiana | 9:00p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 AUTOChargit Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, California) | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Richmond Recap: Lawless Alan had an uneventful night in Richmond, finishing 28th after battling the handling of his truck throughout the race. Alan remains 24th in the driver point standings heading into the final seven races of the season.

Alan on Last Race at Richmond Raceway: “We struggled to pass in Richmond and it showed in the results. We had a really competitive lap in practice and qualifying, but we just weren’t there in the race. I think I learned a lot this time in Richmond and it will be nice to have those notes whenever we go back there.”

Alan at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: In one start at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Lawless Alan qualified 22nd and finished 34th after an incident with 53 laps remaining.

Alan on Friday’s Race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: “I’m looking forward to this weekend. We showed really good speed there last year before being taken out in a wreck. I’m hoping we can get a better result this time around and I’m excited to get back there.”

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the AUTOChargit colors this weekend at Indianapolis Raceway Park. AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About AUTOChargit:

AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications. AUTOChargit can decrease capital expenditures by up to 75 percent by providing automated coupling and decoupling of EV charging stalls from the power source. For conventional parking applications, a single 40-AMP circuit coupled with a single AUTOChargit System can be multiplexed to four, eight, or 12 stalls. Each charging stall is individually metered for the exact tracking of electricity usage. The AUTOParkit Mobile APP provides a touchless experience for the user.

About AUTOParkit:

AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time.

AUTOParkit automated systems are 40 percent less expensive to operate, safer for the user and reduces carbon emissions associated with parking by more than 80 percent. AUTOParkit’s charging pallets provided by AUTOChargit, are a fast and convenient way of charging EVs and Hybrids. AUTOChargit’s patented technology allows for shuffling charged vehicles cutting infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent.

For more information on AUTOParkit, visit www.autoparkit.com