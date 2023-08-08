Carson Hocevar – TSPORT 200 Race Advance

TSPORT 200 | Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (200 Laps / 137.2 Miles)

Friday, August 11 | Indianapolis, Indiana | 9:00p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Michigan) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Richmond Recap: Last week at Richmond Raceway marked Carson Hocevar’s third win of the season. After starting in the rear due to a flat tire on the pace laps, Hocevar led 64 laps, but it took a battle for the lead with four laps to go for Hocevar to pull out the victory.

The Fight for a Championship Starts Now: There’s no driver carrying more momentum into the Playoffs than Richmond winner, Carson Hocevar. The Michigan-born driver commanded the second-half of the Worldwide Express 250. Hocevar enters the playoffs 19 points above the cutline with two stage wins and three victories to his credit – the most of any driver in the Craftsman Truck Series this season.

Hocevar on Last Race at Richmond Raceway: “It felt so good to win the Worldwide Express 250 in the Worldwide Express truck. They do so much to support our team and we wouldn’t be chasing a championship without them. I think this win gives us a lot of momentum heading into the postseason. I want a championship more than anyone, and I’m excited to chase that in the next seven races.”

Hocevar at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: Last year, Carson Hocevar finished 21st after qualifying inside the top-10. Hocevar led 34 laps in his lone start at the track and collected top-five stage points in both stages.

Hocevar on Friday’s Race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: “I’m feeling optimistic heading into IRP this weekend. Coming off Richmond, it’ll be nice to get back to another short track. Last year we ran top-five for most of the race and I’m hoping we can do more of the same this time.”

On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

Carson Hocevar will be wearing a special fire suit for this weekend’s race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park with support from Sparco. The Italy-based company develops and produces race equipment for drivers in NASCAR, F1, Indycar, and more. Lately, the company has diversified its products with carbon fiber for luxury car manufacturers, gaming-simulation equipment, and safety clothing including workwear and footwear.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.

About Sparco:

Starting in 1977, Sparco S.p.A. has developed and produced equipment for the racing environment. Sparco has more than 300 partner teams throughout the world in various motorsport competitions including, F1, Indy, WRC, NASCAR, Dakar and many others.

Since 2000, The Sparco Group has diversified its activities, entering the carbon fiber automotive components’ industry for super sports car and luxury car manufacturers. In addition, Sparco has expanded its business to the gaming-simulation racing industry as well as the safety clothing industry (safety footwear and workwear).

Sparco is headquartered in Volpiano, Italy, and has more than 1,000 employees that operate in eight production plants (four in Italy, three in Tunisia and one in the USA).