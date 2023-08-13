Toyota Racing – NXS Indianapolis Post-Race Report – 08.12.23

GIBBS DRIVES TO XFINITY SERIES WIN IN INDIANAPOLIS

Kaz Grala earns third straight road course top-10 finish

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (August 12, 2023) – Ty Gibbs earned his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season, and 12th of his career at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Saturday evening. The Cup Series rookie will go for the weekend sweep from the 10th starting spot tomorrow.

Kaz Grala continued his recent road course performance surge as the Boston-native finished ninth. It is his third consecutive road course top-10 run and fifth top-10 finish of the season, which ties Grala’s most in a single Xfinity Series season with still 13 races to go in the year.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Race 20 of 33 – 151.2 miles, 62 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, TY GIBBS

2nd, Sam Mayer*

3rd, AJ Allmendinger*

4th, Austin Hill*

5th, Justin Allgaier*

9th, KAZ GRALA

11th, ALEX LABBE

13th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

26th, CONNOR MOSACK

28th, SAMMY SMITH

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TY GIBBS, No. 19 He Gets Us Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

Did it feel like it was about time?

“Yeah, definitely felt like it was about time. It’s really cool to get one here at the Brickyard. I grew up racing go-karts in New Castle right down the street, so really special to me. Thank you to He Gets Us – all glory to Jesus Christ. Awesome car, great car. Thank you to Jason Ratcliff (crew chief). Jason did such a great job. This is so special to me.”

Can you talk about racing nearby and the thoughts of possibly racing here one day?

“It’s really cool. I raced go-karts right down the street with a bunch of kids – some of them are in INDYCAR now – we’re all adjusting to this level, so really special. We got the Brickyard, let’s go.”

What does do for your tomorrow?

“Go win.”

Do you feel like you know the track better?

“I think track time is great, so thank you to He Get Us, Monster Energy, Toyota, to all of these guys. Thank you to Mitch Covington, Dave Gowland. Let’s go.”

KAZ GRALA, No. 26 Toyota Outfitters Toyota GR Supra, Sam Hunt Racing

Finishing Position: 9th

Solid run all day, and another top-10 finish. Can you talk about your race?

“Yeah, I’m feeling good about where Sam Hunt Racing’s road course program is right now. To be honest with you, I don’t think today was even our best day, and it was still a top-10. I think that is when you know that you are in a good spot right now with what you have working set-up wise, communication wise. Really proud of everyone on the team. Our ToyotaOutfitters.com Supra was fast on the long on the run, okay on the short run. I think maybe one adjustment away from possibly being a top-five car. We started to lose a little bit of brake there at the end. The pedal started going to the floor a little bit and that cost me a couple of spots in the end, but all-in-all, still a solid day – imagine a good points day, so I’m pleased with the outcome. Indy is a big deal, so cool to run well here.”

